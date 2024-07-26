French Metal Band Gojira Set To Perform at 2024 Paris Olympics Alongside Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Others

Gojira, a well-known French metal band, will perform during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, alongside all other internationally acclaimed performers. With less than 24 hours until the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, the lineup for this year's Olympics has been finalized.

The French band Gojira will perform with opera singer Marina Viotti

According to Time Out, the celebration will feature a mix of foreign stars and French musicians from various genres, including performances by Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, and extreme metal giants Gojira.

Gojira will appear with opera soprano Marina Viotti, who has previously "experimented with jazz, gospel, and heavy metal." Gojira is less well-known than some other artists, but their appearance at the Olympic opening ceremony tomorrow will be the first time a metal band has performed at the renowned event.

Given that the opening ceremony is one of the largest and most broadcast spectacles, it's undoubtedly a watershed moment for Gojira and extreme music in general. Around 300,000 people will attend tomorrow's ceremony, and millions more will watch live from around the world.

According to Time Out, French singer Aya Nakamura will also be performing during the ceremony, recreating a beloved song by fellow Frenchman Charles Aznavour. Together with Sofiane Pamart and Juliette Armanet, who will be singing a duet, Philippe Katerine, Cerrone, and French rapper Rim'K of the hip-hop ensemble 113 will be joining Aya, Gojira, Marina, Gaga, and Celine.

Advertisement

Metalheads who were previously hesitant to witness the event should now be more likely to do so. Gojira undoubtedly stands out from the other acts, including Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, and Aya Nakamura. Thomas Jolly, the stage director, is arranging the opening ceremony, which customarily honors the host country's traditions and culture.

Gojira will make history as the first band to perform metal music at the Olympics, having been founded in the French village of Ondres in 1996. Only a few rock groups have previously performed at the Olympics, and none of them could be classified as metal or extreme music.

Also Read: Joe Burrows' Kickass Hairdo Has Fans Comparing Him to Eminem

Athletes will arrive in boats

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is scheduled for Friday. Instead of marching into a stadium, approximately 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats along the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). This marks a departure from tradition, as it will kick off the ceremony rather than conclude it.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brian Robinson Jr Posts Weird Video on His Social Media Handle

When and where is the opening ceremony (time zones)?

The opening ceremony for the XXXIII Olympic Games is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM in Paris on July 26, 2024. Viewers in the Eastern time zone of the United States will see it at 1:30 PM, Central time viewers will see it at 12:30 PM, Mountain time viewers will see it at 11:30 AM, and Pacific time viewers will see it at 10:30 AM.

How to Watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony (USA)?

In the US, the broadcast rights for the Olympics belong to NBC. The network will begin coverage on Friday, July 26, with a pre-show starting at noon ET. The opening ceremony is set to begin at 1:30 PM ET. An encore presentation with additional programming will air later in the evening at 7:30 PM ET. The event is expected to last more than four hours.

Advertisement