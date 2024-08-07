French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Breaks Silence After Failing to Win Olympic Medal Because of His Bulge

Anthony Ammirati has finally addressed the incident after the French pole vaulter failed to win an Olympic medal. Ammirati went viral when he didn’t qualify after attempting to clear 5.70 meters. During his third attempt, he hit the pole with his crotch, leading to an awkward fall. This mishap played a crucial role in his unsuccessful attempt.

The video quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers. The athlete has since spoken to the French Athletics Federation, expressing his deep disappointment. Ammirati said, “It’s a big disappointment,” and admitted he felt “a bit gutted,” despite believing that “the conditions were good.”

He noted that it was the first time he entered a competition without pressure or stress, as he felt like “an outsider.” His main goal was to engage with the crowd, and he felt he was close to achieving that.

An observer suggested that, despite the mishap with his manhood affecting his qualification, finishing 12th might still bring benefits in other areas for Ammirati.

TMZ reports that the 21-year-old athlete has been offered $250,000 by an adult entertainment company, CamSoda, to showcase his private parts on camera. The offer came after his mishap at the Olympics, where his private part obstructed his performance.

According to TMZ, CamSoda VP Daryn Parker expressed that despite the setback at the Olympics, he sees the incident as an opportunity. Parker stated, “If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.”

Advertisement

Parker continued, “As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 for a 60-minute webcam show, where you can show off your goods—minus the crossbar, of course.” Anthony has yet to respond to the offer, and it remains to be seen how he will react.

Meanwhile, Anthony, who was born in Grasse, France, won the gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022. A year before, he set a new national record under-20 with 5.72 m in Salon-de-Provence.

A month later in the same year, he claimed a gold medal at the U20 European championships in Tallinn when he jumped off 5.64 m. The track and field young athlete went on to improve his personal best with 5.75 m.

The young rising star has several trophies and medals in his name, as few of them have been mentioned above. The athlete was able to qualify for the ongoing Olympics; however, he unfortunately couldn't qualify for the finals. Despite this, the France youngster went viral following the occurrence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Biological Disadvantage’: Fans React Hilariously as Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic Dream Dashed by Unfortunate Pole Vault Mishap