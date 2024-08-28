From a Multi-Sport Medal Winner to a PhD Student, Here Are 8 Paralympians You Need to Keep an Eye On

As the Paris Paralympics get underway, Team USA is bringing a host of extraordinary athletes whose remarkable achievements and stories are capturing attention. This year’s team includes a diverse group of competitors. Each with its own unique background and impressive records. Here’s a detailed look at ten standout athletes from Team USA who are set to shine at the Games:

1. Jessica Long- Swimming

Jessica Long stands as the most decorated athlete on the US Paralympic team. She is boasting a record that is nothing short of remarkable. Since making her Paralympic debut in 2004 at the tender age of 12, Long has accumulated an astounding 29 Paralympic medals. They included 16 golds and 37 world championships.

Born with fibular hemimelia, a condition that resulted in the absence of several bones in her lower legs. Long had both legs amputated below the knee shortly after being adopted from a Russian orphanage.

Her career began with a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle at her first Paralympic Games. Over the years, Long has become a leading figure in mainstream sports culture. She earned four ESPY Awards and gained national recognition through various advertising campaigns. This included a poignant Super Bowl commercial about her adoption. Additionally, she made history as the first Paralympian to win the prestigious Sullivan Award, which honors the top amateur athlete in the United States.

2. Oksana Masters- Cycling

Oksana Masters’ journey is one of resilience and transformation. Born with multiple birth defects caused by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Masters was adopted at the age of 7 and had both of her legs amputated by age 14.

Despite these challenges, she has competed in six Paralympics across four different sports. She secured a total of 17 medals, including seven golds. Masters began her Paralympic career in rowing, winning a bronze medal in 2012.

She then transitioned to cross-country skiing and biathlon. That’s where she earned two gold medals in 2018. In response to back issues, Masters switched to handcycling. She captured gold medals in both the time trial and road race events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

She returned to winter sports in 2022, winning two gold medals in biathlon and a cross-country relay gold. Along with securing multiple world championships in cycling and winter sports. Masters’ career is a testament to her adaptability and exceptional athletic prowess.

3. Tatyana McFadden- Track and Field

Tatyana McFadden is a dominant force in wheelchair racing. She has a career that showcases her versatility and endurance. The 35-year-old has won a total of 20 Paralympic medals, including eight gold, across various distances. McFadden’s accomplishments extend beyond the Paralympics. She has claimed victory in major marathons such as the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, London Marathon, and Chicago Marathon, with multiple wins in each.

Her success is not limited to long-distance races. She has also excelled in sprints, securing gold medals in events ranging from 100m to 400m. Additionally, McFadden ventured into cross-country skiing, competing in her birthplace of Leningrad in 2014. That’s where she earned a silver medal and had a meaningful reunion with her birth mother. McFadden’s ability to excel in multiple disciplines makes her a standout athlete.

4. Tyler Merren- Goalball

Tyler Merren is a key player in goalball, a sport designed for athletes with visual impairments. As a veteran of his fifth Paralympics, Merren and his teammates are aiming for gold. Especially after previous performances that included bronze in 2004 and silver in 2016. Merren’s leadership was evident in the 2022 World Championships, where he led the team with 21 goals. Despite a disappointing fourth-place finish in Tokyo, Merren’s experience and skill make him a crucial component of the US team’s quest for gold.

5. Ian Seidenfeld- Table Tennis

Ian Seidenfeld made a significant impact on the Paralympic table tennis scene by winning gold at the Tokyo Games. Especially by breaking a 25-year drought for US men in the sport. Seidenfeld, who has dwarfism, achieved this victory by defeating the defending champion, Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark.

At 49, Tahl Leibovitz, a veteran of the team, will also compete, adding valuable experience to the squad. Seidenfeld’s achievement underscores the talent and determination within the US table tennis team.

6. Becca Murray- Wheelchair basketball

Becca Murray’s journey in wheelchair basketball has been marked by impressive achievements and a brief retirement. She first competed in the Paralympics at 18, winning gold in Beijing. By the time of the Rio Paralympics, Murray had become a dominant player, leading all scorers and contributing significantly to the team’s gold medal victory.

Although she took a brief retirement following the postponement of the Tokyo Games, Murray returned to the US team for the 2023 World Championships, playing a crucial role in securing a bronze medal. The current US team is filled with experienced players, and Murray’s return adds a valuable dimension to the squad.

7. Katie Holloway Bridge- Sitting Volleyball

Katie Holloway Bridge is a standout player in sitting volleyball, having been a key member of the US women’s team that won Paralympic gold in Tokyo. Holloway Bridge’s exceptional performance. They included a remarkable 20-point display in the gold medal match against China, earning her the title of tournament MVP.

Her background also includes a successful college basketball career at Cal State Northridge, where she excelled in blocked shots and rebounds. Holloway Bridge’s contributions to the team’s success underscore her skill and dedication.

8: Chuck Aoki- Wheelchair Rugby

Chuck Aoki is a prominent figure in wheelchair rugby, balancing his athletic career with his pursuit of a PhD in comparative politics and international relations. Aoki’s dedication to both academics and sports is a testament to his multifaceted talents. His quest for a Paralympic gold medal has been a defining aspect of his career.

Aoki first gained recognition on the international stage in 2010 when the US wheelchair rugby team won gold at the World Championships. Since then, the US team has consistently medaled in every world championship and Paralympic Games, yet gold has remained just out of reach.

In the Rio Paralympics, the US team came agonizingly close to gold but lost to Australia in a nail-biting overtime match, 59-58. The Tokyo Games saw a similar fate as Great Britain overtook the US team in the final minutes, securing a 54-49 victory. The 2022 World Championship continued the trend, with Australia once again denying the US team the top spot.

Despite these near misses, Aoki’s contributions to the team have been significant. At the Tokyo Paralympics, he carried the US flag during the opening ceremony, symbolizing his leadership and dedication. On the court, Aoki was a key player, leading his team in scoring with an impressive 21.8 tries per game, ranking sixth among all players in the Paralympics.

Aoki’s persistence and skill in wheelchair rugby continue to make him a crucial asset to the US team as they strive for gold in future competitions.

As the Paris Paralympics unfold, these eight athletes from Team USA are set to showcase their exceptional talent and resilience. They are continuing to inspire with their remarkable achievements and dedication to their sports. Let us know in the comment who inspires you the most among them.