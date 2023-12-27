From best wrestler to best storyline: Explore winners of ESPN’s pro-wrestling awards for 2023

This year was undoubtedly one of the best years for WWE, we have witnessed multiple five-star moments this year from the return of some of the biggest names same year from The Rock, John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

We witnessed the classic end of the Bloodline and the rise of The Judgement with every member of The Judgement Day was dipped in gold.

This year we witnessed some of the most entertaining matches, from Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, Omega vs Ospreay, Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre to Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn.

Some stars were dedicated and became superstars from LA Knight, and Dominik Mysterio to Rhea Ripley.

On the other hand, we witnessed WWE being sold out to Endeavor Group and later merged with UFC and formed a common company TKO Group. Vince McMahon announced his retirement. In a tragic event, we lost talent like Bray Wyatt this year.

ESPN, one of the leading sports broadcasting brands, has multiple channels and direct applications that provide sports entertainment to audiences in multiple countries.

At the end of the year, ESPN presents yearly awards for professional wrestling in different categories from Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, and more.

ESPN pro-wrestling 2023 awards

ESPN one of the leading sports brands in the world has presented professional wrestling awards for the year 2023. Some of the major awards and winners are as follows :-

Women’s superstar of the year

Women's professional wrestling is growing day by day with more talents emerging. And are delivering next-level performances, we have witnessed some of the best women’s professional wrestling matches.

From Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair to the Women's War Games match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view.

This year a lot of female professional wrestlers have shown tremendous growth and entertained fans on another level.

Iyo Sky captured Money in the Bank and later captured the WWE women's championship, on the other hand, Rhea Ripley captured the Women’s world heavyweight championship and continued her dominating run.

ESPN crowned Rhea Ripley the women's superstar of the year 2023.

Men wrestler of the year 2023

This year we have witnessed multiple male superstars rising to the next level from Seth Rollins becoming the first ever WWE Heavyweight Champion, to the meteoric rise of stars like LA Knight and Dominik Mysterio.

ESPN crowned Cody Rhodes as the men’s superstar of the year 2023.

Rhodes made his return from injury at the Royal Rumble 2023 and won the Rumble match and later challenged Roman Reigns for his undisputed universal championship and main-evented WrestleMania 39.

Later he delivered 5 star feuds with Brock Lesnar, Judgement Day, and more.

Storyline of the year 2023

This year we witnessed a lot of entertaining and engaging on-screen storylines from Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes's story to The final chapter of Bloodline.

ESPN crowned The Bloodline storyline as the storyline of the year 2023

Breakout superstar of the year 2023

A lot of professional wrestlers have emerged as the potential future of the sport from Dominik Mysterio’s heel run and his feud with his father made him one of the most hated heels in the company. To LA Knight became one of the most loved professional wrestlers on the planet.

ESPN crowed LA Knight as the breakout superstar of the year 2023

PPV of the year 2023

This year was full of major and successful pay-per-view cards in professional wrestling, from Royal Rumble 2023, where Cody Rhodes returned and won Royal Rumble, Survivor Series WarGames, where we witnessed one of the best comebacks in the history of sports to WrestleMania 39, where Roman Reigns continued his dominating championship reign.

ESPN crowned WrestleMania 39 as the PPV of the year 2023

Promo artist of the year 2023

Promos are one of the most important parts of professional wrestling they build the intensity of a storyline. Or we can say promos build a connection between the audience and the professional wrestlers.

There are a lot of superstars who are very good at the art of promo from The Miz, LA Knight to MJF.

ESPN crowned MJF as the Promo Artist of the Year 2023.

Match of the year 2023

This year was full of five-star matches from Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn’s intense battle at Elimination Chamber 2023, Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre to Ospreay vs Omega.

ESPN crowed Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega as the match of the year 2023.

Tag Team of the year 2023

This year was also a special year for the Tag Team division, where we witnessed Kevin Ownes and Sami Zayn, joined forces to overcome Usos and dethroned them to capture the undisputed WWE tag team championship.

ESPN crowned FTR as the tag team of the year 2023

Debut of the year 2023

This year was of a lot of debuts and comebacks, a lot of superstars made their comebacks from Cody Rhodes coming back at Royal Rumble 2023, John Cena making his return, and The Rock making his surprising return. and CM Punk made his re-debut in WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

ESPN crowned CM Punk’s comeback to WWE as the Debut of the year 2023.