From Marcus Morris to Killian Hayes; 5 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day Players Waved-Off

The NBA trade deadline day wasn’t as frantic as the fans of the league and certain teams would have wanted. However, multiple teams made great deals to improve their roster and get better for the final few months of the season.

Several teams took care of the problems they had at the beginning of the season. A few veterans were transferred around the league.

Multiple players who were traded at the deadline were waived right away, so they could not play for the team that acquired them.

We will look at the 5 players who were waved by their teams.

Killian Hayes

Detroit Pistons shocked many people by not trading Killian Hayes but waving him away. After four seasons, the Pistons have decided to part ways with Hayes, moving forward with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey as their future backcourt.

Hayes came to the league with a great reputation, and he was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, he did not justify his hype, and apart from one good season, his overall performances have been mediocre.

His averages this season have dropped from 10.3 points and 6.2 assists in 42 games last season to 6.9 points and 4.9 assists.

However, he is just 22-year-old and it wasn't long before the LA Lakers picked him up for their roster according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thaddeus Young

At the NBA trade deadline, Thaddeus Young was traded by the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets waived him following the trade, allowing him to become a free agent. Young began playing in the league in 2007–08 and has now spent 17 years there.

Young was a decent player for the Raptors for two and a half seasons.

Young can provide a decent bench option to multiple teams, but age might be a factor in any team signing him. The 35-year-old is not on the radar of any teams for now.

Cory Joseph

Cory Joseph is a former NBA champion, but it was a long time ago.

The 32-year-old started the season with the Golden State Warriors but didn’t contribute much. He played 26 games before being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

For the Warriors, Joseph averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

However, before even making his debut he was waved off by the Pacers.

The former champion with San Antonio Spurs is a decent player and given his experience, it won’t be surprising to see him getting signed by a team in the league soon.

Marcus Morris

The Philadelphia 76ers were making moves on the trade deadline day and it wasn’t surprising to see. The 76ers lost Joel Embiid to an injury and nobody knows when he is going to be back.

The 76ers traded for Buddy Hield who is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. To get Buddy Hield, the Sixers sent three second-round picks, Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, cash considerations, and other players to the Indiana Pacers to finalize the trade.

The San Antonio Spurs acquired him for Doug McDermott from the Pacers without much delay.

However, according to Shams Charania, Morris will probably be bought out by the team.

This season, Morris appeared in 37 games for Philadelphia, starting seven of them.

At the start of the 2023–24 season, he was acquired by the Sixers from the LA Clippers as part of the James Harden trade.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dennis Schroder was acquired by the Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto waived him following the deal, indicating that they had no plans for him.

The Canadian team reportedly desired to "avoid a $1.5 million upcoming contract bonus for games played."

Rumour has it that teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Lakers, and Sixers are considering a trade for the experienced guard. The Los Angeles team is the front-runner to sign Dinwiddie, according to sources.

