From Michael Jordan to Tom Brady, Here Are Top 5 Sports Legends Who Made U-Turn on Their Retirements

When we say top athletes who made a U-turn from retirement, NFL fans will remember Tom Brady, football fans will be reminded of Lionel Messi, NBA fans will remember Michael Jordan, and the list goes on.

We were lucky enough to witness their greatness. Although, after announcing retirement, athletes say goodbye to professional sports, these are the ones who returned to end some unfinished business.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady, who is considered the greatest quarterback in the National Football League's history, has retired twice in his 23-year-old career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, first retired in 2022 on February 1. The five-time Super Bowl MVP then finally hung up his boots the same day the following year “for good.”

Michael Jordan

On January 13, 1999, legendary basketball player Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the second time at Chicago’s United Center.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar initially called it quits in 1993, at the peak of his career, which stunned the sports world.

This came a few months after his father was murdered and the six-time NBA Champion told Phil Jackson, his coach at the Bulls at the time (in an interview for The Last Dance), that he had “no motivation.”

However, it didn't last for long, and the NBA legend announced his comeback with just two words, “I'm Back,” returning to his beloved franchise on March 19, 1995.

Advertisement

After winning three more NBA titles with the Bulls, the 6 ft 6-inch star announced his retirement once more in 1998, only to return once again in 2001; this time, he was a player for the Washington Wizards.

Jordan made his final goodbye announcement from professional basketball in 2003 and never came back.

Lionel Messi

We are fortunate enough that Lionel Messi is still playing. However, the World Cup winner once shocked the sporting world with his sudden retirement announcement.

The 36-year-old, who is currently playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, retired from international duty back in 2016 after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a penalty against Chile in the Copa America.

“For me, the national team is over," the Argentine said, as per BBC, when he was just 29! However, he was “hurt not to be a champion” after his national side lost its fourth major final in nine years.

“It's very hard, but the decision is taken. Now I will not try more, and there will be no going back,” Messi said, according to the aforementioned source.

Advertisement

The FC Barcelona legend was in the unlucky squad that lost the 2007 Copa America final against Brazil and the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.

However, it just took a few months for the legendary forward to make a U-turn for the international side. His love for the country and the shirt made him do so.

"I seriously thought about leaving, but my love for Argentina and this jersey forced me to return,” he said in a statement reproduced by the Argentine newspaper La Nación:

Hours after he reversed his retirement, the striker was named in the 2016 World Cup qualifiers. While the Argentina international is still playing, he has revealed on the podcast Big Time that he will continue until “the moment” he realizes he “no longer” will be “able to perform.”

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is the most decorated name in Olympic history. The former competitive swimmer announced his retirement after the 2012 Olympics.

Advertisement

In an interview after the 2016 London Olympics, he said, “I am getting older, and I do find it harder to recover.”

However, Phelps, who has won 28 overall medals, among which 23 came from the Olympics itself, made a comeback in 2016 for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics as his love for swimming brought him back.

Following the conclusion of the 2016 Olympics, the now 38-year-old finally retired as the most decorated Olympic athlete ever

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher, whose iconic career kicked off in 1991, retired for the first time in 2006 but it lasted for three years.

The Formula 1 icon made a comeback in 2010 and went on to drive for Mercedes for three more seasons.

Schumacher, the seven-time World Drivers' Champion (tied with Lewis Hamilton), finally called his career in 2012, following nearly two decades behind the wheel as the greatest Formula One driver in history.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali “The Greatest,” had a shining and illustrious career, spending around 20 decades in the ring. But the health issue he suffered compelled the legendary boxer to hang his gloves.

“I hate to leave...’ I’m happy to be gettin’ out,” Ali said on June 27, 1979, at a press conference in Los Angeles, only to come back after six months in the ring.

Advertisement

Ali officially retired in 1981 at the age of 39 after playing his final match, totaling 56 wins, five losses, and 37 knockouts.

The greatest heavyweight boxer of all time passed away at 74 at a Phoenix-area hospital following respiratory problems and battling with Parkinson’s disease for 32 years.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson first called off his career abruptly following the basketball legend's positive HIV test ahead of the 1991–92 season.

The 64-year-old, who is regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, told the reporters that he would “miss playing.”

The 6'9" basketball icon coached the Los Angeles Lakers after the season for 16 games before his comeback in the 1992 All-Star Game, where he won the All-Star MVP Award.

The former player stayed away from the sport for four years as he battled HIV, but returned in 1996 to play 36 games for the 17-time NBA Champions before his final goodbye the same year on May 14, capping off an illustrious 13-year career.