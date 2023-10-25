From ninja-style headbands to tinted glasses: NBA's strangest rule violations

For a lengthy period, the NBA has grappled with changing fashion trends and evolving in-game accessories sported by its players. Some of these trends have stood the test of time, while others haven't entirely caught on. Further still, some have been outlawed by the NBA itself, as part of measures taken to address potential issues. This goes beyond matters of reputation, extending to specific items worn by NBA players.

Our focus in this article is on the items that attracted NBA bans. We'll delve into the reasons behind these prohibitions and examine their aftermath.

Looking at NBA's Fashion Taboos

Transcendental Gold Chains

Throughout the 70s and 80s, it was not uncommon to see big-league players like Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Dr. J Erving, Nate Thurmond, Darryle Chocolate Thunder Dawkins, and Michael Jordan wearing gold chains during games. This trend, highlighted by Jordan at the 1985 NBA Dunk Contest, was a fad among many players. Nonetheless, the NBA ended up banning the use of chains on the court due to the perceived choking hazard they pose to players, deeming it a harmful trade-off.

The Debate Over Black and Red "Banned" Air Jordan 1

A remarkable incident in 1984 saw the NBA repeatedly fined Michael Jordan $5,000 for wearing his debut signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1. This stirred up quite a controversy in the league but simultaneously intrigued many sneaker enthusiasts.

The NBA's reasoning for finding Jordan revolved around the shoe's black and red color theme, which they claimed violated their uniform regulations. Things escalated to the point where the NBA sent a formal letter to Nike in February 1985, explicitly stating that the contentious black and red shoes were not permitted.

Ninja Headbands

Moving onto headbands, during the 2018-2019 season, NBA players such as Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, Mike Scott, Montrezl Harrell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jarrett Allen all donned ninja-style headbands. This fashion style quickly sweeps the basketball world as it helps hold your hair up and adds a stylish touch to the look.

Regrettably, the NBA banned it for the 2019-2020 season and beyond, stating safety issues and that it's not part of the NBA uniform and didn't pass the league approval process. Despite numerous appeals from players and fans, the decision stood, and no NBA player has worn it in a game since.

Durags

Durags, also known as do-rags, are tightly fitted clothes tied at the top of the head. They have numerous benefits like speeding up the creation of long curly hair, locks and waves, maintaining the natural oils in the hair, and preventing breakage. Durags are trendy in African-American culture and are often a fashion choice.

Sadly, in the NBA, durags had a short stint before the league banned them. In 2000, Sam Perkins, who was then a center for the Indiana Pacers, wore a durag during an NBA preseason game. The NBA deemed it a potential safety hazard shortly after and prohibited players from wearing the accessory during games.

Perkins made history as the only NBA player to wear a durag in a game.

Upside-down Headband

There are various reasons why NBA players use headbands, from keeping sweat out of their eyes, holding back their hair, or even hiding a not-so-pleasing hairline. However, it's not just LeBron James.

Rajon Rondo, during his time with the Boston Celtics, sparked controversy by wearing his headband upside down. Consequently, in 2010, the NBA declared that uniform rules no longer permitted players to wear their headbands in this fashion.

Brand Logos Anywhere Other Than Shoes

In 2013, Iman Shumpert, then guard for the New York Knicks, drew quick attention when he displayed the Adidas logo on his signature box-style haircut. The NBA quickly objected and he had to abandon the branded haircut.

According to the NBA, players can only display commercial logos on their shoes. With this in mind, you might be surprised by the number of banned items in the league.

Tinted Glasses

The NBA banned tinted glasses as they were seen as a violation of the league's dress code. Dwyane Wade's tinted goggles, in particular, were banned by the NBA in 2011 after a thorough review at the league's headquarters in Manhattan.

Strangely, the NBA gave the reason for banning the tinted goggles as players not being able to see Wade's eyes, which potentially gave him an unfair advantage since opponents couldn't read his facial expressions.

