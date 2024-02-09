From PJ Washington to Daniel Gafford; Top 5 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day Deals Ranked

The NBA trade deadline for 2024 is finally over. However, this trade window might be remembered for the deals that didn’t go through rather than the deals that went through.

Dejounte Murray, the guard for the Atlanta Hawks and regarded as the best player available, was not traded. The Los Angeles Lakers, who started the day ranked ninth in the Western Conference, decided not to make any trades.

However, in this article, we will look at the five top trades that did go through on the deadline day.

1. Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards to Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have big ambitions and going quickly for Daniel Gafford showcases that.

The Mavericks wanted Kyle Kuzma but the negotiations between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday night.

Instead of waiting, the Mavericks pounced on the possibility of signing Gafford who is a capable backup center and can be a good foil for breakout rookie Dereck Lively II.

To get this trade over the line, the Mavericks sent Richaun Holmes and a future first-round pick to the Wizards.

Dallas' results, both with and without Lively (21–14) and 6–9 in his absence, demonstrate the team's need for rim–protection.

This season, Gafford has averaged 1.43 points per possession while playing as a roll man, thanks to Tyus Jones's lob passes rather than Luka Dončić's.

In terms of block percentage this season, Gafford is sixth in the league.

Although Lively is the team's future, Dallas could occasionally have a more polished defensive player in the 25-year-old Gafford.

In addition, Gafford has two affordable years remaining on his deal ($13.4 million in 2024–25 and $14.4 million in 2025–26). One important factor is also the health of Gafford as the 25-year-old has appeared in 45 of the Wizards' 50 games this year.

2. Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks to New York Knicks

The New York Knicks is the team to watch out for in the league after making another trade which will make them stronger.

They signed OG Anunoby in December last year and have added Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons on deadline day.

According to reports, the Pistons will also get Quentin Grimes, two second-round picks, Malachi Flynn, and Evan Fournier.

Bogdanovic and Burks are two perimeter scorers that the Knicks can use.

Bogdanovic is on track to make 150 3-pointers for the sixth time in the previous seven seasons, as he is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc this year.

This season, he has averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 32.9 minutes per game.

Burks, who was a key reserve for the Knicks from 2020 to 22, is embarking on his second stint with the team. He is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists this season.

3. Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors

The reported trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie to Brooklyn in exchange for Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young is all about the money for the Toronto Raptors.

Of the three players, Schröder will be a free agent next year, with an estimated $13 million remaining on his contract.

4. Buddy Hield to Philadelphia 76ers

Buddy Hield, a shooting guard, was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers from the Indiana Pacers in a three-team trade.

Indiana Pacers will get Furkan Korkmaz, Doug McDermott, a 2024 second-round pick (via Raptors), a 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers), and cash considerations.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs will get Marcus Morris, a 2029 second-round pick (via LA Clippers), and cash considerations.

As the 76ers move forward without Embiid for the foreseeable future, Hield provides them with a very strong 3-point game. Hield is a perfect fit with Embiid.

Given that Korkmaz and Morris' combined salaries were nearly $2.5 million higher than Hield's, this arrangement does allow them to save some money against the cap.

5. PJ Washington to Dallas Mavericks

The Charlotte Hornets have traded PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a package that includes Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick.

According to the sources, as part of the deal, Charlotte will send two second-round picks to the Mavericks and receive a 2027 first-round pick from Dallas, which is protected in the top two.

He is putting up 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 29.2 minutes on average in 2023–2024.

Despite his shooting troubles, Washington is expected to start in Dallas' frontcourt and give Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic another scoring option.

