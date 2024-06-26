From Reptilians to Shapeshifting Justin Bieber: 5 Bizarre Claims Danica Patrick Made on Her Lizard People Podcast

In a recent episode of her podcast, former race car driver Danica Patrick delved deep into the world of conspiracy theories with guest Elizabeth April, an alleged alien communicator and self-proclaimed expert on extraterrestrial phenomena. From reptilian overlords to cosmic vibrations, here are five of the most bizarre claims made during the episode.

5 bizarre claims Danica Patrick made on her Lizard People Podcast

1. Reptilians Control Humanity

According to Elizabeth April, reptilian beings have been controlling humanity for centuries. She claims that reptilians invented money as a tool to control us and maintain their power. These beings, she says, are not happy with the current shift in global energies.

As humans supposedly gain more power and higher vibrations, the reptilians are becoming increasingly fearful. April insists that the Galactic Federation—a group of benevolent extraterrestrials—has declared that Earth belongs to humans, even though reptilians were here first.

2. The Uprising of the New Earth Frequency

April predicts that humanity will go through an "uprising of the new earth frequency" between 2024 and 2028. Significant energetic shifts that will elevate the planet's vibrations will characterize this time. She contends that many reptiles are "transmuting into the light," or dying, as a result of these higher vibrations, thus changing into a more benign form.

Advertisement

April also asserts that humanity is regaining a level of power not seen since the days of Atlantis because energy waves striking our galaxy are raising these vibrations.

ALSO READ: Danica Patrick Net Worth in 2024

3. Celebrities and politicians as reptilians

One of the more outlandish claims made during the podcast is that many celebrities and politicians are actually reptiles in disguise. Among the names mentioned are Adele and Justin Bieber. April predicts that in the next four years, these celebrity reptilians will be forced to reveal their true forms due to the increasing vibrations.

Those who refuse to show their reptilian nature will "transmute into the light." She even goes as far as to claim that Justin Bieber will accidentally shapeshift on stage in front of thousands, with the audience's memories being wiped afterward in a ‘Men in Black’ style operation.

4. Cosmic Disclosure and the Galactic Federation

April asserts that the government is aware of ongoing cosmic disclosure and that whistleblowers have confirmed the existence of the Galactic Federation. She believes that UFOs and aliens are real, pointing to videos from the 1940s as proof.

Advertisement

According to her, humanity is an experiment designed to end the universal war, and that our planet is a "prophecy planet." April also mentions that she communicates directly with the aliens in the Galactic Federation, who have shared their advanced technologies and knowledge with her.

5. The Simulation Theory and Quantum Physics

In another mind-bending claim, April and Patrick discussed the idea that our reality is a simulation. April stated that humans did not evolve naturally but were engineered by various alien races. She cited quantum physics, specifically the double-slit experiment, as proof of this simulation theory.

According to April, when people die, they return to the "source" and reincarnate in a new simulation. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining a high vibrational frequency to manifest one's desires and positively influence the planet's energy.

ALSO READ: ‘Stop Forcing Danica Patrick on Us’: Fans Slam NASCAR Star’s Appearance on Netflix’s F1 Drive to Survive Season 6