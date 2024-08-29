From Selena Gomez to George Clooney: 9 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Huge NFL Fans

Many Hollywood celebrities have embraced their passion for the NFL, frequently attending games and cheering on their favorite teams. This crossover between entertainment and sports is becoming increasingly popular, with celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Mark Wahlberg commonly seen in NFL stadiums.

However, these are the superstars who have publicly acknowledged the NFL or who are frequently seen in the stands at the game, but many celebrities are somehow related to the game or are die-hard fans of the game or any team but have never gained the attention of the media while supporting this incredible game.



It's possible that the team a celebrity football fan chooses to support surprises us, or that we simply never imagined they'd be interested in sports. This list includes celebrities who we didn't realize were avid NFL fans.

George R. R. Martin

George R.R. Martin, the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, is well-known for his complex characters and convoluted stories. He is a major fan of the New York Jets and Giants, both of which are from his hometown. His writing influenced the popular television series "Game of Thrones." Known for surprising narratives and profound world-building,



Martin wrote on his blog about his first exhilaration, sadness, and eventual hopefulness after seeing the two teams play their first games of the 2022 season. While Martin was not shocked that the Jets fell to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, he thought the Giants' victory against the Tennessee Titans indicated a bright season for the New York squad.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan has become a big name in America after playing meth chef Hiesenberg. Many of them are unaware that he is a fan of the Los Angeles Rams. As an actor, he was born and raised in Los Angeles and has been a long-time supporter of his hometown baseball and football teams.

Cranston told Good Morning Football that he had been a fan of the Los Angeles Rams since the "Fearsome Foursome"—Beacon J Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy—played for the team from 1963 to 1966. He was devastated when the club relocated to St. Louis in 1995. In 2022, the star of Malcolm in the Middle narrated America's Game: The Los Angeles Rams.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, who made her debut on Barney and Friends in 2002, is one of the most well-known child performers of the past. She rose to prominence as a Disney star for her role in The Wizards of Waverly Place and launched a solo singing career in 2013.

Born and raised in Texas, she is a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Her affinity for Dallas Cowboys football began at a young age. To Gomez, becoming a Cowboys fan was "natural." Her family would always watch the Thanksgiving game when they gathered to enjoy the holiday. When the Salvation Army requested Gomez to appear at the Dallas Cowboys' annual televised Thanksgiving halftime show, she couldn't say no and delivered an outstanding performance.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is a dynamic pop diva recognized for her outgoing attitude and shifting musical style. After becoming famous as Disney's Hannah Montana, she went on to have a successful solo career, fusing pop, rock, and country elements. This Nashville-born pop star is a diehard Tennessee Titans fan. The "Wrecking Ball" singer told Good Morning Football that tossing a football around the yard with her father was one of her best childhood memories, and she is still a fan of the Tennessee Titans.

James Hetfield

Metallica's legendary vocalist and co-founder, noted for his thundering vocals and guitar riffs, has been a lifelong Raiders supporter, even convincing his comrades to play at a Raiders tailgate party before the AFC Championship game in 2002.

When the franchise voted to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2017, the "Enter Sandman" frontman expressed his commitment to reporters: "I'm still a little pissed about the money situation and the move..." At the end of the day, I supported their trip to LA and back. So, you know, I grew up following the Raiders. So, that's how it will be, you know? I am confident that I will back them."

George Clooney

The acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and activist, best known for his appearances in films such as Ocean's Eleven and Syriana, is an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan. The director of the 1920s football comedy Leatherheads was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and loves to see his beloved team play. His father was also a well-known television personality in the Cincinnati region.



Once Clooney sarcastically challenged Ravens safety Ed Reed at an Oscars red carpet interview in 2013, saying, "Hey, Reed, you hurt me bad..." "I am a Bengals fan!"

Jodie Foster

The two-time Oscar winner enjoys the NFL and says her favorite club is the Green Bay Packers, not the Los Angeles Rams. During a 2016 interview with Conan O'Brien, she even wore a cheese hat and said that she has had her face painted with the Green Bay "G" at children's birthday parties.

Andy Samberg

The star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan. Samberg showed his support for the 49ers by tagging them in a 2014 tweet with the comment, "We Like Sportz, thought you knew!" When his hometown club fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship later that year, Samberg reluctantly informed David Letterman in an interview that the Seahawks could "chop wood."

January Jones

The actress best recognized for her role as Betty Draper on Mad Men is a lifetime "Steelers Nation" fan who is passionate about the Pittsburgh-based team's games. Jones allegedly observed the games while filming Mad Men episodes and is irritated when less engaged spectators chat and distract from the action on the pitch.