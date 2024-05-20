From The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver To Batista's Powerbomb, Top 5 Deadliest WWE Finishers Ranked

While we have seen some of the stylish finishers in WWE like Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music or Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Rock Bottom, they aren’t the deadliest though. The deadliest are the ones that inflict heavy blows to the opponent to such an extent that one finisher in a match does all the work. So, here we have ranked the top 5 deadliest finishers from WWE wrestlers.

Seth Rollins’s Curbstomp

A finisher like this was banned by Vince McMahon in the PG era because it delivers a big blow to the head of the victim, which might possibly lead to concussions. However, Seth Rollins managed to bring it into WWE and then use it as a finisher against the opponents.



It necessarily involves stamping your opponent’s head onto the mat with your boot. Seth Rollins once revealed in 2019, that he stole the move from a Japanese wrestler, Naomichi Marufuji. “I did not innovate the manoeuvre. I stole it, yanked it, from a Japanese legend, Naomichi Marufuji. He used it to expertise for years. So I took it from him,” Wrestlezone quoted Rollins. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rollins had also stated that this wasn’t his original finishing move. He said that once he was wrestling Tyson Kidd, T.J Wilson, a producer in WWE now. He said that he did the move on him, and it was so impactful that he suggested to Rolllins that it could be used as a finisher.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar’s F5

Lesnar’s F5 needs no introduction. It is not just one of the most stylish finishers in WWE, it is also amongst the deadliest. Rarely has a wrestler kicked out of Lesnar’s F5 in WWE. It involves lifting the opponent on the shoulders and then spinning him on the ground, such a way that his face and chest hits the ground.



While speaking to WWE Confidential, Lesnar once revealed that he developed this finisher while watching one of Japanese wrestling videos. He said that he was watching a bunch of Japan wrestling videos and Jonny Laurinaitis, one of the road agents, saw him practicing those moves. It was then decided that they should incorporate both of them and use it as a semi kind of spinnig DDT.

Goldberg’s Jackhammer

WCW and WWE legend Goldberg’s Jackhammer is not something easy to handle. What’s fascinating is that Goldberg has not just attempted this finisher against lightweight opponents, he has even lifted giants like Mark Henry, and Big Show which is mind-boggling.

This finisher involves lifting the opponent high up in the hair, then moving with him, and then finally thrusting his body on to the ground. Over the years, only four wrestlers have kicked out of the Jackhammer; Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, and Hulk Hogan. In fact, the Jackhammer to The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi was wrongly executed, and thereby cannot be counted as a proper Jackhammer.



Batista’s Powerbomb

In the second position, we have Dave Batista’s giant powerbomb, known as the Batista Bomb. While The Animal might have quit wrestling, his Powerbomb remains one of the most destructive and deadliest finishers ever.

The move involved lifting the opponent on your shoulders, and then thumping them to the ground with force. What was worth-watching for these finishers was the fact that The Animal could lift even giants like The Undertaker or Umaga and then execute the finishers on them. Apart from Batista, no other wrestler has even tried attempting such a finisher, because it exerts a heavy pressure on the spine.



The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver

At the number one position, we have The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver. Very few wrestlers have kicked out of this devastating finisher, which literally involves holding your opponent upside down and then hitting the top of his head on the mat.

Advertisement

While The Undertaker does it in the safest manner so that it doesn’t injure his opponent, it looks terrifying though. Head injuries are enough to finish careers in WWE, and thereby The Undertaker’s Tombstone is ranked by us as the Deadliest finisher in the WWE.

If you have any other suggestion, then do let us know in the comments below.

