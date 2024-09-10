Frustrated NFL Fans Blast Aaron Rodgers for Ignoring Offensive Coordinator: ‘The Score Says It All’

Aaron Rodgers has worked with Nathaniel Hackett for many years, first with the Green Bay Packers and now with the New York Jets. However, on Monday, it appeared that the veteran QB was ignoring the offensive coordinator on the sidelines.

ESPN cameras caught Hackett trying to show Rodgers something on a tablet, but the quarterback didn’t acknowledge him at all.

NFL fans expressed their frustration with Aaron Rodgers, criticizing his behavior.

At the same time, some fans argued that it was just a brief two-second clip taken out of context, defending the Jets' star. Here are some of their reactions.

Rodgers has a long history with Hackett, having worked together at the Packers, but his apparent frustration during the game raised concerns. Some viewers observed that Rodgers seemed to shake his head at Hackett’s play calls, which further suggested possible tension between them. Despite the lack of full context, this incident has sparked speculation about their relationship and the overall performance of the Jets' offense.

Aaron Rodgers returned to the New York Jets lineup after missing most of last season due to an Achilles injury, but his comeback was marred by a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Rodgers completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Advertisement

He threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the third quarter, showcasing his knack for big plays. However, the Jets' offense struggled overall, especially in the red zone, where they failed to score on three attempts.

Rodgers had some bright moments, completing 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards in the first half without any turnovers. He took advantage of a free play to hit Lazard for a touchdown after drawing an offsides penalty.

His mobility looked solid, a positive sign given his long recovery. Despite this, the 49ers' defense applied consistent pressure, limiting his effectiveness and contributing to the Jets' struggles.

The 49ers controlled the clock, holding the ball for 38:40, compared to the Jets' 21:20. While Rodgers showed flashes of his former self, signs of rust were apparent after his extended absence. The Jets aim to build chemistry with their new quarterback as they prepare for their next game.

ALSO READ: Bill Belichick Shares His Thoughts on Tom Brady's NFL Broadcasting Debut