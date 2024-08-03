FS1 Eyeing THIS NBA Insider as Next Show Host to Go Head-to-Head With ESPN’s First Take After Skip Bayless' Exit

The recent departure of Skip Bayless from FS1 seems to have set off a wave of potential changes in the network's weekday studio show lineup. The move has generated speculation about a major revamp, with sources suggesting the potential cancellation of Bayless’s show, Undisputed, and the reshuffling of talent to create new programs.

According to Front Office Sports’ reports, FS1 executives are eyeing NBA insider Nick Wright, along with his co-hosts Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes from First Things First, as the future of the network.

While this has sparked interest, there are questions about whether it would be wise for FS1 to pit these hosts directly against ESPN’s First Take, hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

With Bayless’s departure, the network faces the challenge of reshaping its lineup while aiming to strengthen its position in the market. There are indications that a potential strategy could involve building a new morning show around Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor while also considering the talents of Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman, who appeared alongside Bayless on Undisputed.

Another name that has surfaced is that of Chicago-based sports radio personality Danny Parkins, who has garnered attention following a guest-hosting stint on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. It’s worth noting that Parkins has a close relationship with Nick Wright, dating back to their days at Syracuse.

The urgency for change at FS1 seems to have been fueled by the network's desire to improve its studio lineup in time for the 2024 NFL season. This is particularly important given the recent addition of Tom Brady as Fox’s lead NFL game analyst and the network's plans to broadcast Super Bowl LIX.

The departure of Skip Bayless has opened the door to speculation about potential shifts in the landscape of sports media. It’s evident that FS1 is under pressure to make strategic decisions, especially in light of previous developments such as the departure of Shannon Sharpe, who has since gained popularity with his Club Shay Shay podcast/YouTube show.

Beyond reshaping its studio lineup, FS1 also faces the challenge of ensuring the satisfaction of key personalities like Colin Cowherd, whose contract is set to expire early next year. Cowherd’s influence and contribution to the network are significant, and his next move could have implications for the network’s future.

The circumstances surrounding Bayless’s departure from FS1, including his decision not to address it on his final show, reflect the complexity and dynamics of the sports media industry.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen what opportunities lie ahead for the 72-year-old hot-take artist. Despite the end of his tenure at FS1, Bayless's legacy in sports media cannot be ignored, as he played a pivotal role in shaping the ‘Embrace Debate’ culture that has become synonymous with sports TV.

