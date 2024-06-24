'Fu*k You': Neymar Hits Back at Jimmy Butler on Instagram After Miami Heat Star Flexes USD 174K Win in Poker

Jimmy Butler appears to be enjoying himself excessively following his poker success last night. The Heat player won two pots in the "Legend of the Felt" tournament in Los Angeles and took home $200,000. Butler made fun of Neymar Jr., who was also present, hours after making off with big money. But the famous soccer player responded to him online.

Stars other than Jimmy Butler and Neymar attended the function. Ryan Garcia, Chris Eubank Jr., Dan Bilzerian, Ninja, and Jon Vlogs joined them. Several of the event's high points were broadcast live on Hustler Casino to a global audience.

Frantic hand of poker between the superstars

But there was a particular exchange between Butler and Neymar that had the fans riveted. Jimmy placed a $5,000 wager in a game, and the famous soccer player instantly increased it to $10,000. The NBA star did not let it stop him from making a 3-bet afterward. He made that move with a straight face, then turned to Neymar and said, "Come get you some."

Neymar responded by making an apparent rash decision to raise the stakes, leading Butler to declare, "I love you, my boy," after winning everything with a full house. That $174,000 win gave him a $91,000 gain. He chose to post the video clip to Instagram along with a middle finger emoji to remind Neymar of his suffering.

Neymar, on the other hand, responded to Butler in the Instagram post's comments with a barrage of laughing emojis, writing, "f*ck you."

Friendship between Neymar and Butler

Unquestionably, it reflects their close friendship that has grown over the past few years. Furthermore, Neymar's only reason for playing was that he was in town for Copa America. Nevertheless, Jimmy's offseason hasn't exactly gone as planned.

