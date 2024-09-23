Gabe Vincent Opens Up on Being Teammates With LeBron James: ‘You’re Gonna Get Hot’

Gabe Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 6, 2023. Before that, he played a key role in the Miami Heat's playoff runs.

Vincent’s 2023 season with the Lakers was cut short due to knee issues. He played in only five games, averaging 5.4 points on 37.5% shooting, 11.8% from three-point range, and 3.0 assists in roughly 25 minutes per game before undergoing knee surgery.

The Lakers had high hopes for Vincent to play a major role in their rotation for the 2023-24 season after his signing. Coming off a strong season with the Heat, he was expected to be the team's primary backup point guard. However, a knee injury sidelined him for most of the regular season, resulting in a disappointing first year in Los Angeles.

Despite this setback, Vincent played in 11 games and made limited appearances in the postseason, where he demonstrated solid defensive skills, though his offense remained underwhelming. There is optimism that he will contribute more during the 2024-25 season, as he has expressed that he feels healthy.

Although he had few chances to play alongside LeBron James, Vincent appreciated the experience of being his teammate. As he told Fox 40 News:

"It was great. He’s a great player, great person. He leads by example, so just being near the sun, you’re gonna get hot. You definitely get better being around greatness.”

Advertisement

Vincent emphasized that preparation is crucial to being a good teammate for James, saying:

"Being prepared yourself is key. You have to do your homework and be the best version of yourself because he will push you to reach that level."

Vincent, like many in the basketball world, continues to be amazed by how James performs at his age:

"Sometimes, he surprises us all with a sudden dunk that reminds you of the old days. It’s like a flashback, and for a moment, he looks 25 again. It’s incredible what he’s managed to do with his body for so long."

James is truly an extraordinary athlete, defying expectations with what he still accomplishes on the court. This gives the Lakers a strong chance to contend if players like Vincent remain healthy. With players like him contributing, James and the Lakers have reason to feel optimistic about their chances.

Advertisement

As for Gabe Vincent, his role in the upcoming Lakers season will focus on three-point shooting, defense, and ball-handling. After signing a three-year, $33 million contract, he is expected to provide depth behind starters D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves and could step into a bigger role if trades happen. His versatility allows him to complement other guards, boosting the team's defense and offering key support in crucial moments. His performance in these areas will be essential to the Lakers' success this season.

ALSO READ: Did LeBron James Secretly Buy Bronny’s USD 38,500 Lakers Summer League Jersey? Exploring Viral Claim