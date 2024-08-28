Gable Steveson Released: Bills Cut Controversial Former WWE Star and Olympic Gold Medalist From 53-Man Roster

The cut deadline of the 2024 season witnessed several hopes getting crushed as all 32 teams trimmed down their 90 players to a 52-man roster. One of them was Gable Steveson who was cut off by the Bills on Aug. 27. The once NCAA champion and Olympic Gold medalist will now be packing his bags to return home since he didn’t make the cut.

Frankly, the former wrestler was a longshot underdog to make it in the 53-man roster as he had never played football professionally, let alone a game in the NFL. While the Bills did give him a chance to showcase his talent on gridiron during their preseason opener vs. the Bears. The Olympic Gold medalist didn’t disappoint altogether with his 14 snaps and posting a tackle and a QB pressure.

Steveson continued his rookie-level performance in the following two preseason games as well, tallying three tackles and a couple of QB hits, with his robust wrestling physique earning him the dominating upper hand. However, because of his unfamiliarity with the sport, the former wrestling phenom struggled in the slither and agility department.

But not making this cut is not all bad news for Steveson since he signed with the Bills in May. The NCAA wrestling champion still has some semblance of hope as NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills might consider the DL to be a part of their practice squad.

With this, one of the most formidable amateur wrestlers in the books finds himself at another crossroads, the one he faced after an unsuccessful career in WWE. Steveson’s collegiate career was unparalleled, two-time NCAA Division I National Champion, and three-time All-American out of Minnesota University, not to forget him getting honored with the Dan Hidge trophy twice. Amid all the glory, Stenson and his Minnesota teammate were allegedly arrested under suspicion of sexual assault. However, they were later released in December because of lack of proper evidence.

He also won a Gold Medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics, after which World Wrestling Entertainment signed him, etching history as the only second Olympic Gold medalist to be signed by the promotion after Kurt Angle. However, his first televised match was received very poorly by the audience, leading to WWE releasing him in 2024.

Patriots star Stephen Neal and Steeler’s star Carlton Haselrig might be Steveson’s inspiration for stepping foot into the NFL, but both of the collegiate wrestlers had prior experience while Steveson, on the other hand, had none.

Well, his professional athletic career has only seen him squashing his massive opponents easily, not so much throwing the pigskin ball around, trying to get a perfect spiral. But Steveson is not alone in his effort, since one of the most popular wrestlers, Brock Lesnar, did not make the cut as well in his short stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now that Steveson is officially released from the Bills squad, he stands at a crossroads that will decide where his professional football career will end up. Either Steveson may get a spot in the practice squad with the Buffalo Bills, and can possibly make the cut in the next season, but that still looks like a far-fetched shot. However, if Gable Steveson gives the NFL his all this season, practicing and applying for another team in the next season, there is still hope for him to turn his NFL dream true.