Game-Changer: Larry Jordan's moment of brilliance outshining Michael's dominance

While we universally acknowledge Michael Jordan as one of the greatest basketball players, there was a time when he admitted defeat, especially during his youth. His older brother, Larry Jordan, held the title of the superior player in their family.

Difficult as it may be to conceive, Michael Jordan didn't always hold the reigns as the best basketball player, even within his own family.

The notorious story of MJ failing to make his high school varsity team as a sophomore is well known.

Perhaps you're unaware that Larry Jordan, his elder brother, took the crown as the team's most skilled player.

Despite standing at just 5'8" and boasting a 44-inch vertical, Larry outshone his younger sibling during his junior year. James Jordan, their father, echoed this sentiment.

Michael always considered his brother to be a better player

As a youngster, Larry would consistently defeat Michael during their one-on-one basketball matches. Inspired by his elder brother, Michael strived to duplicate Larry's playing style, shots, and court movements.

Larry's minor age advantage further emphasized his supremacy over Michael. However, circumstances soon shifted.

Michael's height skyrocketed from 5'9" to 6'4" during the summer between his sophomore and junior years.

Thanks to this unexpected growth burst, he gained an advantage over Larry for the first time. This change enabled the brothers to play on the Laney High School basketball team together, as Michael also joined.

Larry had to concede that Michael not only replicated his skills but also escalated his game to a whole new level.

In just under two years, Michael transitioned from a junior varsity player to an All-American, averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game.

His career path after this point is known to all. Nevertheless, Michael still holds the view that his brother Larry remains the superior player to this day.

