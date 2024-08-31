Gaudreau Brothers Johnny and Matthew’s Killer Sean Higgins’ Booking Picture Leaves Fans Outraged: ‘Public Execution Please’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A piece of news recently broke down, shocking the NHL league and fans worldwide as they got to learn of the sudden death of Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew.

The brothers were in New Jersey for their sister Katie’s wedding ceremony when the incident took place. According to New Jersey Police, a drunk driver named Sean Higgins collided with the Gaudreau brothers' bicycles, which resulted in the deaths of the brothers at the scene.

As the police have now arrested the culprit, sports enthusiasts went on to post negative comments on the X platform. One X user initially reposted the news of Higgins being charged with the murder of the Gaudreau brothers and wrote, “look at this loser everyone.”

Shortly after this, fans started sharing comments on the post. One fan wrote, “Public execution please.”

Another user added; “In a rush to go NO WHERE. Don’t drink and drive.”

Lastly, one fan commented, “Imagine what the sister and family and friends have to deal with now... it as supposed to be a wedding and celebration... wow... this story just shatters the heart. An Uber driver.. of all things... drunks take ubers to avoid these types of tragedies... he knows better.”

Check out some other remarks:

It should be noted that both brothers were born in Columbus. While Johnny is survived by his wife, Meredith, and their two young children, Noa and Johnny Jr., Matthew leaves behind his wife, Madeline. They are also survived by their parents, Jane and Gus Gaudreau, and their sisters, Kristen and Katie.

On the professional front, Johnny Gaudreau had recently signed a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. Meanwhile, Matthew joined as a coach at the Gloucester (New Jersey) Catholic High School hockey team in 2022.

However, this is not the first time that a Columbus Blue Jackets player died in an accident. Three years ago, during a Fourth of July celebration, Matīss Kivlenieks lost his life in a fireworks incident.

The Latvian ice hockey goaltender was at a private home of Blue Jackets' goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan. While trying to save others, he was struck in the chest by an errant firework mortar blast, which caused significant chest trauma and led to his death from resulting injuries, leaving the hockey community shocked.

