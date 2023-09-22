Gautam Gambhir likely to join KKR? Meets Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat: Reports

Gautam Gambhir, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, is expected to join the team's support staff. According to Jagran News, a meeting between Gambhir and KKR's owner, Shah Rukh Khan, took place at Khan's Mannat residence. Gambhir, who led KKR to their only two Indian Premier League championships in 2012 and 2014, will bring a wealth of experience as the team attempts to end their title drought since 2014.

What did Gautam Gambhir post on Instagram?

Expressing his respect and admiration for Khan, Gambhir wrote: "He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from you. Simply the best.”

In the past two IPL seasons, KKR's performance fell short, landing them in seventh place in the points standings. The team last reached the knockouts in IPL 2021, where they lost the final to the Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of Eoin Morgan.

Sign of 'homecoming?' Nitish Rana teases Gautam Gambhir's potential KKR return

The post stirred up rumors of a possible reunion between Gambhir and KKR. Elevating the eagerness of his fans was Nitish Rana, the prospective captain for KKR’s 2023 edition. In response to Gambhir's photo with the actor, Rana posted, “True kings in their own fields! Could this be a sign of a homecoming? Just wondering.”

Gambhir parted ways with KKR after the 2017 season and returned to the Delhi Capitals. He then retired after the subsequent season and became the mentor for the Super Giants last year. With KL Rahul, he led the franchise to the playoff stage twice. Post-IPL, Gambhir aligned with Star Sports as a professional consultant and was included in the broadcasting team for the Asia Cup earlier this month. He's also expected to provide commentary at the World Cup taking place from October to November.

