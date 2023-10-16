Gautam Gambhir says THIS bowler should have been declared man of match over MS Dhoni in 2011 World Cup final

Gautam Gambhir isn't just famous for being one of the legendary cricketers of ICC. However, he is also known as one of the most critical view generators of all time. Even though Gautam Gambhir makes some hard-to-digest statements, most of them come from a logical point of view.

During the recent Bangladesh vs New Zealand WC 2023 match, Gautam Gambhir made another striking comment. The former Indian player revealed that MS Dhoni should not have been the 'Man of the Match' in the 2011 WC final. This is the player, according to Gautam Gambhir, who deserves the award instead:

Who according to Gautam Gambhir should have won the man of the match in WC 2023 finals?

The World Cup 2011 was played between India and Sri Lanka and team India won it by 6 wickets. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were the highest scorers of that match with Gautam Gambhir scoring 97 and MS Dhoni scoring 91 runs. MS Dhoni was given the ‘Man of the Match’ award in the match for his outstanding 91-run innings.

12 years later, Gautam Gambhir revealed who deserved it better than MS Dhoni. And it's not Gautam Gambhir himself. During the World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, Gautam Gambhir, who was the commentator, revealed who according to him deserved the 2011 WC final Man of the Match title.

The Indian legend said, "MS Dhoni got the award but I feel Zaheer Khan was the real Man of the Match." According to Gautam Gambhir, if it weren't for Zaheer Khan, Sri Lanka would have scored over 350 runs, which would have been even more difficult to chase. Gautam Gambhir further added in his statement, "Nobody recalls his bowling and we only talk about my innings and Dhoni's six. Zaheer was the man of the final."

To be honest, he isn't all wrong. Zaheer Khan's contribution has been massive in that match. But still, he hasn't received much of any credit for his outstanding performance, to date.