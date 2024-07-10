‘Generational Talent’ Davante Adam Says Former Teammate Aaron Rodgers Didn't ‘Produce’ Him: ‘I Am My Own Player’

Davante Adams recently shared his thoughts behind his statement on quarterbacks last season. Adams told SPEAK that a celebrated quarterback didn't make him as per usual public notion, he made himself. His statement sparked huge controversy among the NFL community.

Emmanuel Acho asked Adams about the idea behind his words on SPEAK. The Raiders wide receiver clarified that he doesn't want to talk down anybody. He just wants people to know that he built his career with his ability and hard work. He credited himself for the milestones he has achieved in his NFL career.

Also Read: ‘Keep My Name Out Your Mouth’: Davante Adams Slams Chargers’ Social Media Team for Calling Him Garbage

Davante Adams claims he isn’t an Aaron Rodgers Product

Adams knows that people consider him as a product of Aaron Rodgers. However, he believes that a quarterback like Rodgers only improves a player's game. They don't decide how far players will go in their careers. “Everybody thought that maybe he’s just a product of Aaron Rodgers.” Adams quoted what he had heard from people.

Davante said that he's absolutely not a Rodgers product. He quipped that he is his own player. “I’m a generational talent,” Adams claimed. He added that he takes immense pride in what he does. He believes that it has led him to be the player he is today.

The NFL veteran knows the importance of a good supporting group. But he thinks that he has earned his achievements through years of devotion. Adams revealed he had a conversation with Rodgers on the matter.

Advertisement

Earlier, 40-year-old Rodgers agreed that people have overreacted on Admas’ statement. The 4-time NFL MVP had shared that he understood that Adams wanted to shed light on his capabilities. The Raiders’ WR didn't intend to lessen Rodgers’ name in any sense.

Also Read: Who is Raiders WR's Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal?

Will Davante Adams reunite with Aaron Rodgers?

Adams and Rodgers represented the Green Bay Packers together. But both stars moved to different teams. Rumors about their reunion started to flow as soon as the Jets announced Rodgers’ signing. Fans speculate that Adams might leave the Raiders to reunite with his former teammate in New York.

Adams recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show. The host asked the athlete if he was going to play alongside Rodgers ever again. He revealed that Aaron is in his ear about it for sure. But he added that it's not easy.

Advertisement

Adams said that he and Rodgers could sit together and talk about old times. They can discuss the potential of different things but Adams has told Rodgers that he is a Raider. Davante is bound to the Raiders till 2026. It'd be interesting to see if the two stars don the same colors ever again.