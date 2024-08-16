Genshin Impact 5.0 Livestream Codes for August 2024: Here’s How to Redeem Them

If you're a Genshin Impact player, August 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month. It will be filled with opportunities to enhance your gameplay experience through special codes. These codes can reward you with valuable in-game items such as Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and other resources essential for your adventure in Teyvat.

With the introduction of the new summer region of Simulanka in version 4.8, players are eager to make the most of these promotional offers. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the current codes available in August 2024 and how you can redeem them.

Current Genshin Impact Codes for August 2024

The launch of version 4.8 introduces the new summer region of Simulanka. Players are being treated to a variety of new codes. These codes are valid for a limited time and offer rewards that can greatly benefit your gameplay. Here’s a detailed list of all the active codes available this month:

• NAJEWZTD7XD5: This code provides 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experiences. Primogems are crucial for wishing and obtaining new characters and weapons, while Adventurer's Experience helps level up your characters.

• FOLLOWGENSHINIMPACTDE: Use this code to receive 20,000 Mora, 3 Sweet Madame, 3 Berry and Mind Burst, and 3 Tea Break Pancakes. Mora is the primary currency used for upgrades and purchases, and the food items can boost your character's performance in battle.

• CXCG929M9MB9: This code grants 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken. The Fine Enhancement Ore is useful for refining weapons, while the food items offer various buffs.

• MGKH82L54F6S: Redeem this for 3 Lakelight Lily, 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, and 5 Fine Enhancement Ore. Lakelight Lily is a material used in crafting, and Mora and Enhancement Ore are valuable for upgrading.

• YILB5OHN89CN: This code provides 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, similar to the previous code but with a slightly different combination of items.

• ZOYWFIGI3NJ2: Use this code for 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken.

• ARQS5391FY79: This code offers 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken.

• USDA9H94ZHSE: Redeem this for 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken.

• KKFD1J97LTJ2: This code provides 20,000 Mora, 2 Hero’s Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 1 Fruit of the Festival, and 1 Biryani. Hero’s Wit is essential for leveling up characters quickly, while Mystic Enhancement Ore is used for weapon upgrades.

• GENSHINGIFT: This code offers 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit. If this code doesn’t work, it could be because it has already been redeemed or expired. If you haven't used it, you might try again next month or contact Genshin Impact’s customer support for help.

Special Livestream Codes from the 5.0 Event

The 5.0 live stream for Genshin Impact introduced new codes to celebrate the release of the latest major update. This includes the new region of Natlan, known for its diverse environments such as lush jungles and volcanic areas. The livestream codes are typically valid for only 24 hours, so it’s crucial to act quickly. Here are the codes from the 5.0 live stream:

• 2SMTYV59TLFD: Grants 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore. Primogems are used for wishes and Mystic Enhancement Ore is useful for upgrading weapons.

• 7SMTGV59BLXH: Provides 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit. Hero’s Wit is important for leveling up characters efficiently.

• 8T4TGDLRA5E5: Offers 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora. Mora is essential for various upgrades and purchases in the game.

How to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes?

Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is a straightforward process, but you need to meet a few requirements before you can use them:

• Achieve Adventure Rank 10: To redeem codes, you must first reach Adventure Rank 10. This can be accomplished by completing quests, opening chests, and engaging in other in-game activities to level up.

• Log in: You can log in using your email or linked social media accounts like Google, Apple, Facebook, or Twitter.

• Enter the Code: After logging in, select your server region, input your character’s name, and enter the code. Click ‘Redeem’ to apply the code. You should see a ‘Redemption Successful’ popup if the code is valid.

• Claim Your Rewards: Once you’ve redeemed a code, return to the game and check your in-game mail. Click on the letter icon from the main menu to open ‘Mail’ and select ‘Claim’ or ‘Claim All’ to receive your rewards.

