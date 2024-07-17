In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire have extended relationship advice to the NFL's newest high-profile couple, Travis Kelce and global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The Kittles, who have been together for over a decade, 12 years to be precise, who shared their insights on maintaining a strong partnership amid the whirlwind of professional sports and celebrity life.

George Kittle’s advice for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

George Kittle, speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Netflix's Receiver premiere, emphasized the importance of open dialogue.

"Talk as much as you possibly can. Communicate!" he advised. Claire Kittle echoed this sentiment, stating, "The biggest thing is communication."

The couple's emphasis on constant communication comes at a time when Kelce and Swift are navigating their high-profile relationship under intense public scrutiny.

With Swift's global tours and Kelce's NFL commitments, the advice from the Kittles could prove invaluable.

The Kittles also shared a personal practice they believe could benefit couples like Swift and Kelce.

George revealed, "Something that Claire thought was a great idea that we've been doing for a long time is every night before you go to bed, make sure you tell each other 'I love you' before you go to sleep."

This simple yet powerful ritual, according to George, serves as a reset button for the relationship. "It's just good no matter if you guys had an argument or are upset with each other, just to tell the person that. It's just a good way to end the day," he added.

Advertisement

Claire Kittle acknowledged the increased attention that comes with being part of an NFL couple. She noted that the "WAG" (Wives and Girlfriends) life means an increase in "eyeballs" given the massive platform the NFL has.

However, she emphasized that a solid relationship can provide stability amidst "the chaos of the world."

The Kittles' advice comes at a time when Kelce and Swift have been making headlines for their ability to support each other despite their demanding schedules.

Swift's journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII and Kelce's presence at her concerts demonstrate their commitment to making their relationship work.

Goerge Kittle's Taylor Swift-related text to Travis Kelce

In a lighter moment, George Kittle shared a humorous anecdote involving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during Christian McCaffrey's wedding in Rhode Island.

Kittle revealed that he sent a playful text to Kelce, knowing they were near one of Swift's properties.

Advertisement

"I texted Travis, I was like, 'Hey, I need to use the restroom. Do you mind? Did Taylor leave a key anywhere?'" Kittle recounted during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Kelce's witty response: "You can try to get in, but I think security is going to get you out of there."

This lighthearted exchange not only showcases the friendship between the two NFL stars but also highlights the good-natured way they've embraced the attention surrounding Kelce's relationship with Swift.

Growing trend of the NFL-Celebrity crossovers

The connection between Swift and the NFL has grown significantly over the past year. The singer's presence at 13 Chiefs games during the 2023 season, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, has brought increased attention to the sport.

This crossover between sports and entertainment has not gone unnoticed by the league. There have been reports of the NFL considering Swift's tour dates when planning game schedules, although the extent of this consideration remains a topic of speculation among fans.

Advertisement

As the new NFL season approaches, the relationship between Kelce and Swift continues to captivate fans and media alike.

With the wisdom shared by seasoned couples like the Kittles, there's hope that this high-profile romance will continue to thrive under the spotlight.

ALSO READ: WWE Star Who Dared Travis Kelce To Defend Taylor Swift’s Honor at WrestleMania 40 Reacts to Couple Being Invited at the Event