Christian McCaffery’s wedding with Olivia Culpo, held on June 29 in Rhode Island, was indeed a star-studded event. This was attended by various NFL luminaries.

San Francisco's 49ers tight end George Kittle was also present at the said event and recently shared a hilarious anecdote from his teammates' wedding.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kittle revealed a humorous text exchange with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 49ers star noticed that their stay was in close proximity to one of Taylor Swift's residences, prompting a cheeky request.

"I texted Travis, I was like, 'Hey, I need to use the restroom. Do you mind? Did Taylor leave a key anywhere?'" Kittle recounted, drawing laughter from the audience.

Kelce's response was equally amusing, with Kittle sharing, "He's like, 'You can try to get in, but I think security is going to get you out of there.' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm not gonna try that one.'"

Christian McCaffrey's wedding and Taylor Swift's connection

The wedding itself was a gathering of NFL talent, with attendees including former Carolina Panthers stars Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly, as well as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The proximity to Swift's Rhode Island property, known as Holiday House, added an extra layer of intrigue to the event.

The couple's romance has been a focal point of media attention since Swift began attending Chiefs games last September.

During the episode, Kittle mentioned that he has not asked Kelce for tickets to Swift's immensely popular Eras Tour.

When asked whether other NFL players have made similar requests, Kittle speculated, "I bet you [former tight end] Greg Olsen has."

The connection between Swift and the NFL has grown significantly over the past year, with the singer's presence at 13 Chiefs games during the 2023 season, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The league has even considered Swift's tour dates when planning game schedules, although not to the extent of some fan theories.

Travis Kelce's decision to decline Netflix’s Receiver

In other NFL-related news, Kittle also addressed Travis Kelce's decision to decline participation in Netflix's new series Receiver.

At the show's premiere on July 9, Kittle jokingly told Us Weekly, "I think Travis was just worried that he wouldn't have enough exciting things going on in his life. He just didn't want to disappoint the viewers at home. That's all it was."

The reality series features Kittle alongside other NFL stars such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, and Deebo Samuel.

Kelce, who previously starred in the 2016 dating show Catching Kelce, expressed his disinterest in returning to reality TV during a podcast appearance.

Kelce, during his appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, said, "I'm way over the reality s**t. I'm out on that s**t," Kelce stated, adding, "I'd rather just play ball, man. I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything."

St. Brown, one of the Receiver stars, offered a diplomatic response to Kelce's decision, saying, "I can't speak for him. I don't know why he turned it down. Maybe he had other things going on, whatever the case may be. Everyone's situation is different."

With the new season approaching, it's clear that the entertainment value of the NFL extends far beyond the field.