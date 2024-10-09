Georges Niang Spill Beans on Kenny Atkinson's New Offense; Find Out

During the offseason and training camp, head coach Kenny Atkinson's new offense has generated a lot of buzz. The Cavaliers are anticipated to play with a fast-paced, motion-based offense under Atkinson to make three-pointers. Moving the ball and allowing his players to make the right reads are also priorities.

The Atkinson philosophy is playing with flow and pace while creating advantages that make the players on the floor more effective. With the help of this system, players will be able to mature and improve, hone abilities that may one day turn into strengths. Nevertheless, despite all the talk, it's difficult to picture in your mind's eye without actually seeing it. Fortunately, Georges Niang, a veteran forward for the Cavaliers, provided valuable insight into Cleveland's style of play under Atkinson.

“It's flying the ball off the court with the pass,” Niang told Clutch Points. “We have two elite rim-running bigs. So, getting them easy layups and dunks by running the floor keeps them motivated to run the floor."

“The ball is going to get to them to pass more than you know. We are going to be dribbling the ball up the court. So, I think playing with pace for us is advancing the ball with the pass, getting into the lane, and then starting our cycle of drive and kicks,” Clutch Points quoted Niang.

Fortunately, Cleveland's first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls saw the application of Niang's wisdom. The Cavs jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first five minutes of play. Everything hinged on timing, distance, and deft passing. Everything came together seamlessly, dismantling the haphazard Bulls defense and displaying early indications of Atkinson's preferred style of play for Cleveland.

Of the 47 field goals the Cavaliers made, twenty-seven came from assists. Cleveland scored 58 points because of those 24 dimes, accounting for over 64.1% of their total points. The Cavs kicked back to the open shooter after driving toward the bucket, leading to seven points. The other twenty were either off-hand passes to Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley, two big men who alternated intimidating the Bulls from within, or attempts within the perimeter or pull-up jumpers.

