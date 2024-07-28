Georges St-Pierre Shares a Piece of Advice for Alex Pereira; Says, ‘He to Answer That’

Georges St-Pierre has some words of advice for Alex Pereira. St-Pierre, who is often considered a UFC GOAT by many, seems to have been heavily impressed by Alex Pereira. And well, the Brazilian fighter has given everyone ample reasons to praise him. Pereira joined the Dana White-led promotion back in 2021. Before that, Pereira was a GLORY Kickboxing champion. Bringing in his unique aura and ferocious striking into the UFC, Alex Pereira became an instant hit.

In just 3 years, Poatan has achieved what many fighters would only dream of. He has conquered championship belts in two different weight divisions. And in 2024, Pereira has come out as a force to reckon with. Within a span of 120 days, Poatan has defended his light heavyweight title twice. That too, by knocking out both his opponents within Round 2. However, reflecting on Alex Pereira’s domination, Georges St-Pierre thinks there is still room for improvement.

Georges St-Pierre has a suggestion for Alex Pereira

Georges St-Pierre recently spoke to Covers in an exclusive interview. When asked about Alex Pereira’s desired move to the heavyweight division, the UFC Hall of Famer wanted Poatan to prove himself further.

St-Pierre pointed out that so far, Pereira has only used his striking to knock out his opponents. Acknowledging Poatan as one of the fiercest strikers in the UFC, St-Pierre stated, “It's just incredible. But the question is how would he pair up against a guy who's more of a wrestler? A guy who's gonna try to bring the fight to the ground?...He needs to answer that before trying to go up... because in heavyweight, you have Tom Aspinall...Jon Jones, these guys are very good wrestlers.”

Surely, this has been the general consensus going around for a long time now. Personalities like Daniel Cormier too, have opined about Pereira facing fighters like Magomed Ankalaev. And hearing all the buzz around him, Ankalaev was quick to pounce on the opportunity.

Magomed Ankalaev wants to ‘attack’ Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev has been throwing shots at Alex Pereira for a long time now. In a recent interaction with Aslanbek Badaev, Ankalaev stated that he wanted to ‘attack’ Alex Pereira. Ankalaev also stated that Pereira was slow in his movements. Thus, Poatan would not be able to do him any harm inside the octagon.

Well, while such verbal attacks coming from his potential opponent, Alex Pereira remains unfazed. Replying to the call outs, Poatan stated that he is looking to evolve as a fighter every day. Thus, with things getting heated up, it remains to be seen how things pan out in future.

