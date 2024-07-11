Georgia Players Arrested: Why Were Smael Mondon And Bo Hughley Charged?

The University of Georgia football program finds itself in the spotlight as two players, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and offensive lineman Bo Hughley, were arrested on separate reckless driving charges.

These incidents mark the latest in a series of traffic-related issues plaguing the team, raising concerns about player conduct and safety.

Smael Mondon and Bo Hughley’s arrest

Smael Mondon, a senior linebacker and key defensive player, was taken into custody on July 10 by Athens-Clarke County police. He faces charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

Just a day earlier, on July 9, redshirt freshman Bo Hughley was arrested for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road.

Both players were released on $26 bonds shortly after their arrests.

These incidents bring the total number of traffic-related arrests associated with the Georgia football program to 20 since January 2023, underscoring a persistent issue within the team.

Mondon's arrest is particularly significant given his role on the team. As a projected starter for the 2024 season and a second-team All-SEC honoree, his involvement in this incident could have repercussions for the Bulldogs' defensive lineup.

Mondon led the team in total tackles for the past two seasons and was expected to be a key leader in the linebacker room.

Advertisement

Hughley, while not as established on the field, was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school.

The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle was expected to provide depth this season with potential for a starting role in the future.

Other Georgia football program-related arrests

These arrests are not isolated incidents. In March, transfer running back Trevor Etienne Jr. was detained for driving under the influence and reckless driving, among other charges.

While the DUI-related charges were later dismissed as part of a plea agreement, the incident added to the growing list of traffic-related issues.

Head coach Kirby Smart has addressed the problem multiple times, acknowledging the challenge it presents.

"We believe Georgia prepares these players better than any college in the country," Smart stated. However, he also noted that this might be an issue that is never fully resolved.

The team's traffic troubles have a troubling history. In 2023, a reckless speeding crash resulted in the tragic deaths of former offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Advertisement

That same year, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Jamon Dumas-Johnson were arrested on separate reckless driving charges.

The problem extends further back, with former starters Kenny McIntosh and Nolan Smith facing speeding charges in 2022.

The University of Georgia and its athletic department face mounting pressure to address these recurring incidents.

While specific disciplinary actions for Mondon and Hughley have not been announced, the arrests could potentially impact their playing time and roles within the team.

The Georgia football program's ability to address and mitigate these issues may prove crucial not only for the team's on-field success but also for maintaining its reputation and the well-being of its players.