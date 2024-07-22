Georgia QB Carson Beck Confirms He Is Dating Social Media Star, Hanna Cavinder

Carson Beck is gearing up for the upcoming college football season with high hopes, aiming to lead the Georgia Bulldogs back to prominence. Despite a setback last year, when Georgia missed the College Football Playoff after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, Beck is now poised to play a crucial role in the team's quest for success. As preseason camp approaches, Beck is focused solely on his game while also embarking on an exciting new chapter in his personal life.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder go public with their relationship

Speculations about Carson Beck's relationship with Hanna Cavinder have created a huge buzz. Cavinder, a popular guard for the Miami (FL) women’s basketball team and a social media star, has confirmed the relationship after Beck posted a photo of them together on Instagram. The image, part of a collage Beck shared, has generated significant interest among fans.

Beck's prominence in Athens has been solidified by his impressive performance last season. Taking over as Georgia’s starting quarterback from two-time national champion Stetson Bennett, Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with only six interceptions. His standout season has not only made him a key player for Georgia but also a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy. The Bulldogs are expected to be a top team in the AP Preseason Poll, with Beck central to their aspirations.

Let's learn a bit more about Carson Beck’s beau Hanna Cavinder

Hanna Cavinder, known for her viral TikTok presence and as one-half of the Cavinder Twins, has made waves both on and off the court. After sitting out last season and exploring transfer options, the Cavinder Twins decided to return to Miami for their final year of eligibility. Their return has been pivotal for the Hurricanes, who made a deep run in the 2023 tournament, reaching the Elite Eight. Cavinder’s social media fame and basketball prowess have solidified her status as a notable figure in the sports world.

Despite the challenges of their busy schedules, both Beck and Cavinder have the means to support each other. It’s expected that Cavinder will attend some of Beck’s games, especially at the start of the season, to cheer on her partner.

The 2024 college football season will kick off with a high-stakes game for Georgia against Clemson on August 31. This opening match is expected to be a significant test for Beck and the Bulldogs. With the season beginning in just a few weeks, Beck and Georgia are poised to make a strong statement as they aim to reclaim their spot among the elite teams in college football.

