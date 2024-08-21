Through a heartfelt video message on his Instagram account, Manuel Neuer, the iconic German goalkeeper, has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 38.

The news marks the end of an era, as Neuer was the last remaining player from the 2014 World Cup-winning squad to hang up his boots for the national team.

Fans React to Manuel Neuer’s Retirement

As the news of Neuer's retirement circulated throughout the football world, fans were quick to react, with many expressing their lesser hopes about the future of the German national team's goalkeeping position.

One fan on X commented, "I know Ter Stegen still won't start," referring to Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has long been considered Neuer's heir apparent in the German national team.

Another fan said mockingly, "Germany can say bye to trophies if he(Stegen) does," hinting at the perceived lack of trust in ter Stegen's ability to fill Neuer's large shoes.

A third fan, who self-identified as a Barcelona supporter, went even further, declaring, "Ter Stegen will be Germany's starting goalkeeper. Germany's worst days are ahead. Trust me, I am a Barca fan."

Another fan mocks Stengen, saying, “Happy retirement legend. Ter Stegen will continue your legacy”

Manuel Neuer Football Carrier

Neuer made his debut for the German national team on July 2, 2009, in a 7-2 victory over the United Arab Emirates.

Over the course of the next 15 years, he went on to earn an impressive 124 caps for Die Mannschaft, keeping 51 clean sheets and playing a vital role in the team's 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph.

"The day had to come at some point," Neuer said in his emotional retirement announcement.

"Anyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn't easy for me. It's been over 15 years since my debut when we played in the United Arab Emirates, and I was extremely nervous," he adds.

"When I look back today, it fills me with pride and also with a lot of gratitude to have been on the pitch with all my teammates and also to have been captain of the German national football team for over seven years," he said.

While Neuer's illustrious career was filled with countless memorable moments, the highlight was undoubtedly the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he played a crucial role in Germany's triumph.

"The highlight was obviously the world cup win in Brazil," Neuer said. "We had many ups and downs, but to crown my career, I was able to come back from injury and play at a home Euros."

Prior to Neuer's announcement, iconic players like Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gündogan had also announced their retirements from international football, paving the way for a new generation of talent to take the helm.

With Manuel Neuer's announcement of his retirement from the German national team, there are no longer any players from the 2014 World Cup champions remaining in the squad.

Throughout his illustrious career, Manuel Neuer has cemented his place as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.

In a touching tribute, the official X account of Germany Football wrote, "Thank you to one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, @Manuel_Neuer! From Germany's 2014 World Cup win to his unmatched reflexes, Neuer has redefined goalkeeping, retiring with 124 caps and 51 clean sheets!"

Manuel Neuer Will Continue to Play for Bayern Munich

While Neuer is bidding farewell to the international stage, he will continue to focus on his club football career with Bayern Munich.

The goalkeeper's current contract with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire in the summer of 2025, and he will look to finish his club career on a high note.

Throughout his time with Bayern Munich, Neuer has enjoyed tremendous success, winning numerous trophies, including 2 UEFA Champions League titles and 11 German Bundesliga crowns.

He has made a total of 725 club appearances, keeping 325 clean sheets in the process.

As the curtain falls on Neuer's international career, the German football community and fans around the world will undoubtedly remember him as a true legend of the game.