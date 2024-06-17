Gervonta Davis Responds to Ryan Garcia Rematch Callout, Says He Will ‘Kick His A** Again’

Did you catch the tension at the MGM Grand Garden Arena? Gervonta "Tank" Davis just floored Frank Martin, but that's not all. Ryan Garcia, his old rival, turned up in style, sporting a bold "rematch me, b*tch" shirt. More than a fashion statement, it was a direct challenge.

After their blockbuster first fight, is Garcia gearing up for another go? And how did Davis react to this ringside callout amidst his victory? He had quite a bit to say in the post-match frenzy, hinting that the rivalry is far from over.

Gervonta Davis laughs off Ryan Garcia's rematch demand

Right after his knockout win over Frank Martin, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis didn't waste a moment before addressing Ryan Garcia's bold ringside challenge . Davis shared their post-fight exchange with the press, his words dripping with the confidence of a champion. "Oh Ryan, he's crazy. He's completely crazy for a rematch," Davis said with a smirk.

He detailed Garcia's proposal to jump from 135 to 142 pounds, hinting at his eagerness for another showdown. "He said that he wants to fight me again. I'll kick his a** again," Davis asserted, leaving no doubt about his readiness to defend his record.

Davis had just demonstrated his devastating power in the ring against Martin. The fight began with Martin showing early control, but as the rounds progressed, Davis turned up the heat. By the eighth, a well-placed uppercut stunned Martin, setting him up for the final blow—a crushing left hook that sent Martin sprawling to the canvas.

Advertisement

Gervonta Davis overcomes early challenges to secure knockout victory

After defeating Frank Martin with a stunning left-handed knockout, Gervonta Davis confidently responded to Ryan Garcia's rematch challenge. The fight ended with 1:29 remaining in Round 8, securing Davis' WBA lightweight championship. Despite a slow start, with all three judges giving Martin the first three rounds, Davis was ahead 67-66 by the seventh round.



"Yeah, there's a little rust, but it's OK. I'm back," Davis said. "A couple rounds, I feel as though I ain't warm up completely how I wanted to. I did warm up, but I got cold as the fight was going on before me. But it's OK. No excuses."



This victory marked Davis' 28th knockout in his 30 professional bouts. Reflecting on his performance, he added, "The brick just finished it off. It's about staying focused and making sure my mind is on the goal."

Will Garcia overcome his suspension and step into the ring again? Can Davis maintain his undefeated streak?

Advertisement