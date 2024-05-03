Gervonta Davis Threatens Ryan Garcia In Leaked DMs Following Failed Drug Test

The relationship between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia appears to be in a compromising position after Tank leaked texts between him and KingRy before deleting them. This was concerning the recent news regarding the 25-year-old boxer’s failed drug test.

Ryan Garcia was recently reported to test positive for PED (Performance Enhancing Drugs) usage in his fight against Devin Haney. Although the fighter had denied the allegations, VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) reported this to be true.

Gervonta Davis Leaks DMs Between Ryan Garcia Following Failed Drugs Test

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Being two of the biggest stars in boxing, Tank, and KingRy competed in a seven-round battle before the Baltimore native knocked out his opponent with a vicious body shot.

Although the fighters seemed to have a cordial linkage after the fight, Ryan Garcia’s recent fight against Devin Haney has placed their friendship on hold. Gervonta Davis recently leaked text messages between him and KingRy where Tank appears to be furious.

“If you cheated and I’m defending you..ima beat tf outta you when I catch you,” wrote Davis in the text. This was in regard to Garcia’s failed drug test report for his fight against WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Baltimore native looks enraged in the messages toward KingRy. Following the text, Ryan Garcia asserted his innocence regarding the accusations against Gervonta.

However, the 25-year-old boxer did seem interested in a rematch against the Baltimore native as he wrote, “We can just run it again in a real fight.” The tweet leaking the DMs was quickly deleted by Davis

Gervonta Davis defended Ryan Garcia throughout the Devin Haney fight build-up. After KingRy dominated The Dream, Tank took to social media platforms to voice his support and congratulate the fighter for his spectacular performance.

Also read:

Is Ryan Garcia Gay? Decoding The Flash's Bizarre Statement On Steroids And Sexuality

Eddie Hearn Goes Off on Gervonta Davis After Back-and-Forth

Devin Haney’s promoter and Matchroom Boxing chairman, Eddie Hearn recently responded to Gervonta Davis following a hilarious back-and-forth on X (formerly Twitter).

Eddie Hearn and Gervonta Davis were witnessed in a social media scuffle concerning Ryan Garcia’s failed drug test. Tank went on to threaten the promoter and also delete the aforementioned tweets subsequently.

This appeared to have angered Hearn. The promoter recently called out Gervonta Davis for deleting said tweets. He also went into detail regarding Garcia’s PED usage before the Devin Haney fight calling the situation ‘ridiculous.’

Advertisement

“Let’s just address Gervonta Davis who is a f****** idiot,” said Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing chairman failed to grasp Tank deleting his tweets after posting them.

“Why would you delete it?” questioned an enraged Eddie Hearn. The popular promoter quickly went on a tirade talking about the Baltimore native.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing is a direct competitor of Mayweather Promotions, which Gervonta Davis was a part of. Although Tank left the organization, the feud between both personalities seems to be present.