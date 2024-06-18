'Get Proper Sleep': Klay Thompson Shuts Down Troll Amid Rumors of Leaving Golden State Warriors

One fan attempted to make fun of Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson on Monday. However, the former champion was having none of it and chose to walk the high road. Thompson shared a number of his favorite things on Instagram early on Monday. It showed him playing with his dog, golfing at dusk, and riding a bike.



A fan brought up a game in the comments where Klay Thompson shot 0-for-10. In response to this statement, the Warriors guard chose positivity over pettiness.

What did Klay Thompson write?

Thompson wrote, “Hey young fella, I'm rooting for you. Eat your greens and get proper sleep nightly and you will make the NBA one day through hard work and perseverance.”

Thompson had an up-and-down season

This season, Thompson was a hot topic of conversation for the Warriors. There was a point when Steve Kerr had to bench him due to his offensive struggles. Just a few years after suffering two injuries, Thompson has had a strong season. With 77 appearances, he scored slightly less than 18 points per contest on average. While shooting 38.7% from distance would be regarded as a success by most players, it was Thompson's second-lowest percentage of his career.

Klay Thompson caused a stir by deleting posts on Instagram

Although there were discussions about a potential contract extension between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, an agreement was never reached. Rumor has it that this summer could see the former All-Star guard go into free agency.

The 34-year-old Thompson has played for the Warriors for his whole NBA career. He has four championships, five All-Star Game invitations, and two selections to the All-NBA third team. The Warriors now have the greatest three-point shooting backcourt in NBA history thanks to his combination with Stephen Curry.

The most recent NBA dynasty was sparked by his trio with Curry and Draymond Green. He also had a brief stint with Durant. It would be the end of an era to split up Thompson, Curry, and Green.

