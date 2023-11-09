‘Get that ref out of the league’: NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo ejection after mean mug celebration in Bucks vs Pistons

The referees ejected Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo when he received his second technical foul for a quick staredown of Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart after dunking on him in the third quarter.

This technical call visibly angered Antetokounmpo, who promptly approached Stewart to seek an explanation for the call.

He also playfully made the "too small" gesture, but a referee penalized him with a technical foul for taunting, marking his second technical of the game, the first being in the second quarter.

While engaging in a heated argument with the officials, fans expressed their displeasure with the referee's decision.

Giannis' ejection drama leads to Bucks' bizarre victory

After arguing with officials, Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed for a while and occupied a seat next to fans on the courtside before heading back to the locker room.

Fiserv Forum's crowd expressed their displeasure as they had shelled out significant money to watch Giannis play.

Additionally, disapproval arose due to the issuance of a mild technical foul, a penalty frequently escaped by many players who performed the "too small" gesture without any consequence.

His teammates and coaches restrained Giannis, but it was his brother Thanasis who successfully placated him and steered him toward the exit.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks were leading by 13 points.

In the memorable game marked by Giannis Antetokounmpo's ejection in the third quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks just managed to scrape a 120-118 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Following their third consecutive win, the Bucks' record improved to 5-2, while the Pistons deteriorated to 2-7.

Next, the Bucks have back-to-back games, with their first match against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on the coming Thursday.

