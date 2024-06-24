‘Get the F**k out of My Face’: Leaked Audio Reveals What LeBron James Told Stephen Curry Durin 2018 NBA Finals Trash Talk

For the past decade, NBA history has been significantly marked by the fierce rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Despite a six-year gap in their draft years, their career paths have crossed at critical junctures, resulting in a monumental on-court duel between these two basketball legends.

Their rivalry reached its zenith in 2018 during their fourth final match. Leaked audio demonstrated LeBron's fierce engagement with Curry after blocking his floater.

LeBron James said, “Get that sh*t out of here… do that somewhere else”

To which Stephen Curry responded, “You couldn’t give me that?”

Notably, LeBron James told him, “Get the f*ck out of my face."

Following the 2016 Finals, it looked like James and Curry were set to have one of the most iconic rivalries of modern basketball, as each player had captured a championship at the other's expense. However, this rivalry was short-lived when the Warriors added Kevin Durant in 2016. This move essentially nullified any achievements by LeBron and the Cavaliers, who suffered defeats in both the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry anticipates teaming up with LeBron James for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Stephen Curry is looking forward to joining forces with LeBron James for the Paris Olympics in 2024. In a recent during the Heat Check podcast, Curry expressed excitement over the prospect of becoming a teammate.

As Curry humorously noted, the conversation had moved from Michael Jordan to LeBron. Speaking to LeBron's reputation, he said, "People often discuss his knack for boosting those around him…I hear he's generally easy-going. He likes to keep things light, which fosters a positive locker room culture."

Stephen Curry awaits LeBron's leadership in potential Team USA collaboration

However, Curry also highlighted LeBron's intensity and competitiveness. "He has this other side to him where he elevates his game, not as ruthless as MJ, we know, but he can reach a competitive level that lifts the whole team," Curry added. "Naturally, anyone would want to play alongside such greatness and witness that kind of talent unfold every night."

Curry concluded with a thought: "It's going to be fascinating. We might finally experience that, not in the NBA, but perhaps in a Team USA setting. That would indeed be terrific."

Both Curry and James have shared the court during the All-Star Games, but this would be their first time together in a competition. The Golden State Warriors superstar, Curry holds high expectations about experiencing LeBron's locker-room leadership first-hand.