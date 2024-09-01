Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger Wedding: Guests, Time, Venue, and Everything You Need to Know

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a crucial player for the Milwaukee Bucks, delivering exceptional performances this season. He currently averages 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, making it one of the highest-scoring seasons of his career.

On Sunday morning, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger officially married, and longtime friend and Bucks teammate Khris Middleton served as the best man. The couple first met in 2014 when Giannis was an NBA rookie, and Mariah was graduating from Rice University’s Sports Management program. Interestingly, the 2x NBA MVP’s partner also has a strong sports background!

Mariah's father, Pat Riddlesprigger, played college basketball, and she earned MVP honors in college-level volleyball. It was only natural for these two MVPs to become the most valuable players in each other’s lives.

The couple will exchange vows at Costa Navarino, Greece's “W” hotel. They have already arrived at the venue by boat for pre-wedding celebrations, walking down the pier hand in hand. The celebrations occurred at the “Between” bar, located within the “W” hotel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's life story is far from typical, and his wedding celebration reflects that. The festivities spanned three days, beginning on Friday with a "White party," where all guests dressed in white. The celebration continued with a "Nigerian night" on Saturday and will conclude with a wedding banquet on Sunday night.

According to Greek media, Kalamata airport became crowded as about 200 of the couple's guests arrived in private jets and helicopters. Giannis Antetokounmpo intentionally kept the ceremony private, avoiding extensive media coverage. Despite this, the guest list includes high-profile names likely to attract paparazzi attention.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva are among the 30 reported VVIPs attending the wedding. NBA legend and Giannis’ friend LeBron James, along with tennis star Serena Williams, are also on the guest list. There is speculation that Real Madrid's new star, Kylian Mbappé, will attend unless soccer obligations prevent him.

Familiar faces expected at the wedding include Giannis' Bucks teammates, the coach, and team president Peter Feigin. It’s also unlikely that "The Greek Freak" will exclude his national teammates from the celebration.

