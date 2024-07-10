Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes First Black Greek Olympic Flag Bearer for Paris 2024; to Lead Parade of Nations

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to have the honor of carrying Greece's flag at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The two-time NBA MVP will become the first black Greek in history to have this honor.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee named Antetokounmpo and race walker Antigoni Drisbioti as flag bearers, acknowledging their contributions and achievements in their respective sports. This marks a significant milestone in Antetokounmpo's career, showcasing his journey from a young boy in Sepolia to an international sports icon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Olympic dream

On Tuesday, July 9, the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the flag bearer for Greece at the upcoming Olympics. This honor is particularly significant as Giannis will be the first Black athlete to carry the Greek flag at the Olympics, underscoring his unique journey and the barriers he has overcome.

Since the Olympics began in Greece, the Greek Olympics contingent traditionally led the Parade of Nations, making Giannis and fellow flag bearer Antigoni Drisbioti the first to emerge in the parade. This is the ultimate honor for Giannis and a proud moment for Greece.

From Sepolia, Greece, to international superstar

Giannis' story is one of resilience and determination. Born to Nigerian immigrants in Greece, Antetokounmpo faced numerous hardships growing up. Despite these hurdles, he has become one of the most celebrated basketball players in the world.

Throughout his life, Antetokounmpo has faced racism and discrimination, both in Greece and abroad. However, he became a successful basketball star, and his success serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that it is possible to rise above adversity and achieve greatness.

Giannis’ commitment to his home country, Greece, never wavered, and his role as a flag bearer is a testament to his enduring connection to Greece.

Giannis' leading Greece to the Olympics after 16 years

The 29-year-old Milwaukee Bucks star was a man on a mission this summer as he had to carry Greece through the tough Paris Olympic qualifiers. Despite battling injuries, Giannis delivered outstanding performances, including a crucial 23-point game to help Greece secure an 80-69 victory over Croatia in Piraeus.

This win ensured Greece's first Olympic qualification since the 2008 Games in Beijing. Now, Giannis will play in the Olympics for the first time, leading his nation in Paris 2024. Giannis was visibly emotional after Greece's victory over Croatia , a win that secured their spot in the Summer Games.

Giannis thoughts about his selection

As Greece's flag bearer, Antetokounmpo joins a distinguished group of athletes who have had the honor of leading their nation at the Olympics. The ‘Greek Freak’ expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to represent Greece at the Olympics.

He said, "Being able to be my first one — if I'm the flag-bearer, great. If I'm not, it's OK. I'm just happy, man. I'm just happy that I have a good coaching staff, a good team. I'm in the Olympics. I just want to go, compete, be more healthy — compete and try to make something happen. As coach says, I will enjoy. I will enjoy every moment. Because you never know in life. I will enjoy every moment."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's receiving honor as Greece's first-ever black flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics is a fitting tribute to his incredible journey and achievements. From his early days in Sepolia to becoming a global basketball icon, Antetokounmpo continues to inspire and break new ground. As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, all eyes will be on him as he proudly carries the Greek flag and competes on the world stage.

