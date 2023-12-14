Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks franchise record for most points scored in a game: here's where he ranks in all-time list

On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new record for the Bucks by scoring an unprecedented 64 points against the Pacers - the highest ever in the team's history.

The previous record of 57 points, established by Michael Redd in 2006, was thus overpowered. Redd had himself dethroned Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record-holding.

Beyond setting a franchise record, Antetokounmpo also shattered his personal record of the most points scored in a game, which formerly stood at 55.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stellar performance: Dominance on the Court and MVP Chants

In addition to breaking records, Antetokounmpo also grabbed 14 rebounds, stole the ball four times, yet missed three attempts at a three-pointer. His total points included an impressive 24 earned through free throws.

As Antetokounmpo reached his 51st point, the euphoric fans at Fiserv Forum launched into a rapturous chant of "MVP".

The chanting did not stop as he continued to outperform all expectations. A spectacular dunk eventually marked his final points of the night, driving the crowd to a frenzy of celebration.

On a night of record-breaking excellence, Antetokounmpo made 20 out of 28 field goal attempts and successfully converted 24 out of 32 free throw chances.

Advertisement

When he scored the seventh straight point for the Bucks, the team's lead rose to 118-100 with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

Damian Lillard also added 21 points for the Bucks and solidified his fifth place in NBA history by scoring his 2,451st three-pointer, surpassing Kyle Korver.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner scored 22 points each for the Pacers, who had earlier beaten the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green says hit was not intentional but former teammate believes he is targeting certain type of players

Antetokounmpo's commanding performance: Showcasing talent and leadership

Antetokounmpo continued his masterful play by scoring another point on a drive, further extending the Bucks' lead to 96-80 with just 3:40 left in the third quarter.

However, despite their efforts, at the end of the quarter Pacers trailed behind at 101-94.

In the first half of the game, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 21 points, edging them ahead to a 70-63 lead.

His performance that night was nothing short of stellar, proving once again why he is one of the best in the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's record-breaking scoring: His standing among NBA legends

Giannis Antetokounmpo tied the third-highest scoring record in NBA history by dropping 64 points in a single game, an extraordinary achievement shared with legends Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.

Wiltlain remains unmatched at the top with an unprecedented 100-point game on March 2, 1962, where he represented the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.

Kobe Bryant trails behind him with his 81-point game in 2006 versus the Toronto Raptors, marking the second-highest scoring record ever.

His performance was pivotal in securing a 122-104 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hitting 28 out of 46 field shots, 7 out of 13 three-pointers, and missing only 2 of his 20 free throws, Bryant's outstanding performance was instrumental in the win.

This historic achievement by Giannis Antetokounmpo stands as testimony to his exceptional scoring prowess.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green suspended indefinitely for slapping Jusuf Nurkić: What does it mean and when will he return?