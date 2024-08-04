Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Emotional Story Behind Being Greece’s Flagbearer: “I Want My Captain to Do It”

At the 2024 Olympics, Giannis was one of three NBA players honored with the role of flag bearer, alongside LeBron James for the USA and Dennis Schroder for Germany. 29 years old, Giannis is celebrated as one of the best basketball players in the world, with an NBA championship and multiple MVP awards to his name.

Being the first Black athlete to carry the flag for Greece at the Olympics was a fitting recognition of his contributions to both the sport and his country. This prestigious moment highlighted his great presence and significance on the global stage. But the NBA athlelte was about to miss the oppotunity to his captain.

When Giannis was asked to be the flag bearer for Greece, his initial response was surprising. He suggested that the honor should go to his Greece captain, Kostas Papanikolaou, instead. "The day they told me and asked me if I'd be willing to represent the country and be the flag bearer, my first response was, 'I want my captain, Kostas Papanikolaou, to do it.' He had more national team appearances than me. But it was like, 'No, we want you to do it because you represent everything that sports represents: the way you carry yourself on the court and off the court; we love you to do it.'"

He even posted the same on his Instagram handle, but latest update on X revealed his reason for not accepting the position at first place.

Giannis’s response speaks volumes about his humility and respect for his teammates. Despite his global fame and numerous accolades, he remains grounded and mindful of the contributions of those around him. His suggestion to honor Papanikolaou instead of himself highlights his team-first mentality.

"And I said, great. It'd be an honor for me to do it. And when I did it, as I said, the biggest honor that I've ever done in my life," Giannis stressed. "... It's something that might not happen again. I might win another [NBA] championship, I might win another MVP: who knows? But I might never carry the flag. So I tried those 45 minutes to soak it in as much as I could."

This moment of carrying the flag was incredibly special for Giannis, who has had a remarkable journey. Born in 1994 to Nigerian immigrants in Athens, Greece, he grew up in poverty.

His life took a turn when he and his elder brother Thanasis were discovered by basketball coach Spiros Velliniatis in 2007. Giannis’s natural talent and relentless work ethic quickly made him a rising star. By 2013, he was ready for the NBA Draft, and his path to stardom was set.

As he carried the Greek flag, he represented not just a nation, but the spirit of sportsmanship and the essence of what it means to overcome adversity. Don't you agree?

