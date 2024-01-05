Giannis Antetokounmpo says he thinks about beating the Indiana Pacers before having s*x

The Indiana Pacers have been exerting dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks this season, having triumphed in four out of five encounters, notably securing a 142-130 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo candidly confessed that the persistent defeats against Indiana preoccupy his thoughts, even during his personal moments.

"It lingers in your mind. It's there when you retire for the night, and it's the first thought when you wake up," said Antetokounmpo.

He added, "It's what occupies your mind when you return to training... It's on your mind even during intimate moments."

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo contributed 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Damian Lillard chipped in with 23 points and five assists.

Tyrese Haliburton's dominance against the Bucks

"The humiliating sensation is that we are significantly superior to what our performances against them reflect," he stated.

He continued, "I don't trivialize it as just being a regular season affair. Our aim was to victoriously emerge from these games."

This season, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has consistently outperformed the Bucks.

He even echoed Bucks guard Damian Lillard's signature 'Dame Time' celebration during their In-Season Tournament triumph against Milwaukee.

Notably, a game ball dispute also marred a previous encounter between the Bucks and Pacers.

The stats clearly depict Haliburton's dominance against the Bucks in his NBA career.

In nine matchups, the star guard has averaged 23.4 points, 10.4 assists, and 5.6 assists, while his average points swelled to 27.0 in his five encounters against the Bucks this season.

