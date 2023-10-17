Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Damian Lillard as a ‘little version of’ himself after win against Lakers

The success of the Milwaukee Bucks this season hinges on harmonious teamwork between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The duo demonstrated a glimpse of their potential during their Sunday pre-season victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. This preview strongly suggests that a championship isn't an outlandish aspiration for the Bucks very soon.

Lillard, it seems, won't struggle to incorporate into the Bucks' culture. Antetokounmpo himself highlighted the striking likeness between them, portraying the former Portland Trail Blazers star as a scaled-down version of his style. Lillard is introverted and not overly expressive. I feel like he's like a little version of me, the silent guard who focuses on his game, takes responsibility for his loved ones, practices intensely, supports his teammates, and is assertive when necessary. As the game kicks off, he transforms into a 'killer', according to Antetokounmpo's comments post their preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, as reported by ClutchPoints.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are the preeminent partners each has played in their careers. Their on-field synergy phototypes a thrilling season ahead for Bucks supporters, thanks to the formidable on-court prowess of this dynamic duo.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Compete in the game against OKC Thunder Tonight?

Antetokounmpo participated in the Bucks's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, offering a preview of his promising partnership with the team's new acquisition, Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo displays no signs of injury, and since Wisconsin will host the game versus Oklahoma, it's likely fans will once again witness "The Greek Freak" and Lillard on the court, albeit with restricted game time.

In the contest against the Lakers, the Bucks emerged victorious by a 19-point margin with Antetokounmpo contributing in 15 minutes of playtime. He scored 15 points and made eight rebounds within this brief period.

Equally, Damian Lillard made his debut as a Buck, playing for 22 minutes and recording 14 points, three assists, and two rebounds. As the two NBA powerhouses acclimatize to working as a dynamic duo, NBA enthusiasts eagerly await their next appearance on Tuesday.

