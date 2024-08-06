Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heartfelt REACTION to Greece’s Defeat Against Germany at Paris Olympics 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks, had been leading Greece with impressive performances throughout the men’s basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, his journey came to an end early Tuesday when Germany defeated Greece 76-63 in the quarterfinals.

Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and made three assists to spearhead Greece. The team initially surged ahead with a 21-11 lead over the unbeaten Germans in the first quarter but watched their advantage slip away. Greece held a 47-42 lead with just over 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Germany finished the period with a 17-5 run.

Greece made a return to the Olympic quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years, largely due to Antetokounmpo's efforts. After finishing fifth in the 2008 Games, Greece missed out on the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics. Antetokounmpo's leadership finally helped them secure a spot in Paris.

Despite not achieving perfection, Greece managed to advance to the quarterfinals after a 1-2 record in the group stage. They competed strongly against Canada, Spain, and Australia, demonstrating their ability to compete with the world’s best.

After the game, Antetokounmpo expressed pride in his country’s performance, reflecting positively on their achievements.

"At the end of the day, I just have to appreciate this unique journey that I don’t know if I’ll ever get the chance to be on again. I got to be the flag bearer for Greece, and it was the greatest honor of my life," Antetokounmpo said.

"I know my dad watched from heaven, and he was celebrating. It wasn't easy; getting here wasn't something that was guaranteed, so I made the most of it because you never know if you'll get another chance.”

The 29-year-old Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA MVP showcased his global superstardom and elite skill at the Olympics. Antetokounmpo led the tournament in scoring during group play with an average of 27 points per game, surpassing all other players. He drew 28 fouls, the highest number in the tournament, and also boasted a 68.9% shooting accuracy from his 15 attempts per game.

Antetokounmpo demonstrated his dominance not just in the NBA but on the international stage as well, finishing the tournament with averages of 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Despite Antetokounmpo's efforts to lead Greece to victory, Germany's superior balance and perimeter shooting prevailed. Wagner led Germany with 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while Dennis Schroeder added 13 points and eight assists in 31 minutes off the bench.

Greece concluded their time in Paris with a 1-3 record, while Germany improved to 4-0 and will face either France or Canada in the semifinals on August 8.

