Giannis Antetokounmpo's hilarious response to guarding LeBron James

When we say NBA, the first name that comes to everyone's mind is either Michael Jordan or LeBron James. That's how successful players the two are. However, today we are going to talk about LeBron James. 'Work hard and become whoever you want to', LeBron James is the prime example of this.

If you dream about becoming something and work hard towards it, there's no way you won't become that. LeBron James dreamed of becoming the best and today he's the best NBA player. So ‘best’ that when another renowned NBA player was asked how to guard him, he gave a sassy yet worth-inspiring comment. Let's see what the NBA player said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's hilarious reply, when asked a LeBron James-related question

LeBron James is one of the legendary players of NBA history with countless official and non-official records on his name. One such official record is that he is the NBA player with the highest point total to ever exist in this sport. So there's nothing wrong in saying that he indeed is the league's best scorer.

In one of the episodes of the YouTube series, 'Guess The Secret NBA Player' Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked a question about LeBron James. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also a two-time MVP champion was asked, "How do you guard LeBron". To this, Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a hilarious yet serious context, "You can't". Everyone laughed because that's indeed the truth.

Also Read: 'Yes, he wanted me replaced': Former ESPN host spilled beans on how LeBron James allegedly got him fired

LeBron James is officially the highest point scorer in the history of the NBA. However, the only better player than LeBron James is Michael Jordan. Anyway, it's a tremendous honor in itself that people are comparing him with one of the best and greatest players to ever exist in the game.