Giants’ Darren Waller Brutally Trolled for Cheating on Wife Kelsey Plum After WNBA Star’s Kim Kardashian Collab

Darren Waller is currently getting brutally trolled on the internet for cheating on his wife Kelsey Plum after her stunning Skims photoshoot. The two filed for divorce last month, just a year after their marriage. Here is what the fans have to say.

Kelsey Plum's latest photoshoot in Skims by Kim Kardashian is just stunning. The shoot has made fans go in awe. Not just this, they have brought in Darren Waller, her estranged husband into it. The New York Giants' tight end is getting heavily trolled by the fans on the internet after Plum's collaboration with the reality star's brand.

A fan wrote, “Kelsey plum divorced that man and popped out in a Skims ad to promptly remind y'all she is indeed that girl.”

Another user wrote, “Darren Waller f**ked up.”

Another one while taking a dig at Giants player said, “Darren Waller is just dumb. Kelsey Plum is an All Time baddie.”

Last but not the least, “Darren Waller cheated on this???????”

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum file for divorce

Last month on April 23, Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller filed for a divorce Clark County, Nevada, as reported by People. Soon after that, the WNBA star posted a heartbreak message on her social media stating that she was “devastated” by the move.

The Las Vegas star, who was the first overall pick in 2017 WNBA Draft, further stated that she will ‘“share” her story as this is not the right time. She continued, “Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward.”

For the unversed, the estranged couple hasn't publicly announced the reason for their split; however, the two athletes did post cryptic posts.

While the two-time WNBA champion and the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist stated that she “walked through fire for that man,” the Giants player wrote his post from the trip, "Peace of mind is not a destination to reach.” He continued, "It's a state of mind to embrace.”

The two got married last year in March after reportedly dating for a year, the time when the 31-year-old tight end was playing for Las Vegas Raiders.

