Giants GM Reveals How Daniel Jones’ Contract Led to Saquon Barkley’s Departure to NFL Free Agency

The New York Giants are eagerly waiting for their quarterback Daniel Jones to make a comeback after a disappointing 2023 season. However, Jones’ $40 million yearly salary has caused the Giants to lose out on promising running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants' general manager, Joe Schoen, revealed how Jones’ contract restricted them from signing a deal with Barkley.

In the recently released episode of Hard Knocks, Schoen explained how Jones’ contract prevented them from putting a franchise tag on Barkley. As a result, Barkley entered free agency and was subsequently signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also read- Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview

Joe Schoen makes a revelation

If the Giants had put a franchise tag on Barkley, he would have made $12.1 million in a year. However, the Giants decided to use their franchise tag on Jones, who had carried his solid 2022 season performance into the decision-making process. Consequently, the Giants had to let go of Barkley and were unable to reach a middle ground with him in contract negotiations.

Sharing his perspective, Schoen said, “You're paying the guy $40 million. It's not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back. Emotionally, it was draining. We spent a lot of time on it. But again, I don’t want that to be the reason we don’t do what’s best for the franchise.”

Advertisement

The Giants’ bet on Jones was unsuccessful in the previous season. The QB underperformed and then tore his ACL, which ended his season halfway through.

Also read- Which NFL Team Does Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Play For? All You Need to Know About the NFL Safety

Daniel Jones on a quest for a revival season

In six games, Daniel Jones recorded 909 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in the previous season. Subsequently, the Giants faced 11 defeats and secured just six victories. However, Schoen remains optimistic about Jones and believes this will be his year.

Sharing his views, Schoen said, “This is the year for Daniel. The plan all along was to give him a couple of years. Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we need to pivot and go find someone else?” With the 2024 season now just two months away, time will reveal how Jones will revive himself and the Giants from the previous season’s disappointments.

Advertisement