Gigi Hadid Gifts Taylor Swift Customized Ring With Nod to Travis Kelce and Pet Cat Benjamin Button

Gigi Hadid gave her close friend Taylor Swift a very special ring that has a touch of Travis Kelce in its design, meant to "keep her favorite things close." The ring, created by Cece Jewellery, is designed to keep Swift’s favorite things close. Cece Jewellery’s Fein-Hughes shared, "What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift," showing off the ring made from 18-karat yellow gold.

This ring, which Gigi Hadid chose for Taylor Swift, features Swift’s beloved cat, Benjamin Button , surrounded by a beautiful pearl border and flaming hearts on each side. It also has her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce’s jersey number, 87, on the other, making it a truly personal piece.

Gigi Hadid hailed the ‘bestest friend’ for picking a thoughtful gift for Taylor Swift

In addition to the cat’s face and meaningful numbers, the ring has a hidden engraving inside the band: “TTPD,” referring to Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

Fein-Hughes concluded, “It’s been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon.”

Although Fein-Hughes didn’t initially name Hadid as the gift-giver, the supermodel made it clear by commenting on the post: “It’s perfect … thank u x,” to which Fein-Hughes replied, “Thank you for being the bestest friend a girl could have and picking this piece for Taylor!!”

Similar painted signet rings on Cece Jewellery’s website start at nearly $4,000 and can go up to over $12,000, making this a generous gift.

Fein-Hughes, who was featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 for 2023, studied History of Art at the University of Exeter before starting her own label, where she hand-paints each design before it is enameled onto the final piece.

Gigi Hadid has attended several of Taylor Swift’s shows

Hadid was seen in an Eras Tour show in Santa Clara, California, with her arm full of friendship bracelets. She also attended Swift's European opening weekend in Paris with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and they sat with Travis Kelce in the stands.

From June 21 to June 23, Swift performed at Wembley Stadium in London, where the audience included celebrities like Prince William, Paul McCartney, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek, and Tom Cruise. During a costume change skit in the song I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, Travis Kelce made a special appearance onstage, delighting the crowd and Swift herself.

"I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut heart face emoji " Swift shared on Instagram about Kelce's cameo, adding, "Never going to forget these shows.”

Hadid, who attended the shows, said back in March 2023 on an episode of E! News, “I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show. I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”