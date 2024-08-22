Gilbert Arenas Believes Kevin Durant Saved Stephen Curry’s Legacy With Warriors Move: ‘Beat LeBron James’

Stephen Curry has driven the Golden State Warriors' dynasty over the past decade, leading the team to four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, among many other achievements.

However, Gilbert Arenas believes Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors saved Curry's legacy. In the latest episode of his 'Gil's Arena' podcast, the former Washington Wizards guard didn't hold back when discussing Durant's time with the Warriors.

Arenas defended Durant, a two-time NBA champion, who faced heavy criticism for joining the team that defeated his former squad in the 2016 playoffs. He argued that the Warriors, despite their 73-9 record in the 2015-16 season, needed extra firepower to overcome LeBron James.

"They [the Golden State Warriors] were a 73-9 team, but people blamed KD for saying yes, not the Warriors for going out and getting a bazooka. Your guns weren’t big enough to beat LeBron James, so you had to get a bazooka."

Adding Kevin Durant to the team paid off, as the Warriors won championships in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with him on board. The debate about whether Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry played a more vital role for the Golden State Warriors is intricate.

Before Durant's arrival, Curry was already a champion and two-time MVP, leading the Warriors to a record-setting 73-win season. Yet, Durant brought a critical scoring and defensive presence that helped the team win back-to-back championships, earning him Finals MVP honors both times.

During his time with the Warriors, Kevin Durant played a crucial role, significantly boosting the team's performance. With Durant on the court during the regular season, the Warriors had a +11.9 net rating, compared to a -5.1 rating when he was off, underscoring his offensive impact. In the playoffs, his presence raised their net rating from +4.3 without him to +9.2 with him. Durant's scoring efficiency reached its peak with the Warriors, averaging 35.2 points per game in the 2017 NBA Finals, and he was named Finals MVP twice during his tenure.

In the end, while Curry's foundational role is indisputable, Durant's contributions were key to the Warriors' immediate success during his time with the team.

