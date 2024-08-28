Gilbert Arenas Compares Michael Jordan to Other Legends of His Era: ‘Had No Jumping Ability’

Michael Jordan's career has earned him the title of the greatest basketball player of all time (the GOAT) among many fans, especially those who watched him play. His dominance throughout the 1990s, including six championships and numerous awards, cemented this reputation.

However, some critics claim that his success was partly due to favorable conditions, such as having a strong team and the era in which he played, leading them to believe that luck played a role in his achievements. The debate remains unresolved, with fans and analysts holding divided opinions.

Weighing in on this debate, former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas shared his perspective. In the latest episode of his self-titled show, Arenas offered a fresh take on Michael Jordan, arguing that the Bulls legend was the only player with truly "elite" athleticism.

"Jordan is a 10, it's like a car. All of Jordan's competition in that era did not even have the physical tools to keep up with him. So he was basically a Bugatti, and everybody else was a Honda Civic. All the shooting guards were 6'4", they had no jumping ability, so who he went against, they weren't talented. Meaning they weren't athletic enough to keep up with him. Today, everybody has a 40" vertical that can jump with me."

Gilbert Arenas believes that Michael Jordan was unmatched in his era. He argues that during the '80s and '90s, Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, stood in a league of his own, far above the competition. Although Jordan's status as the greatest is widely accepted, some, including modern NBA superstar Anthony Edwards, argue that his dominance and legacy wouldn't translate as effectively if he played today instead of over 20 years ago.

This segment responded directly to a controversial statement made by Anthony Edwards last week, which caused a stir online. Edwards, a Timberwolves guard, claimed that most players in the '80s and '90s lacked skill, asserting that Michael Jordan was the only "elite" athlete of that era.

Regardless of your opinion on Edwards, his comments verge on disrespect when considering legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, and Jerry West. Just a few days ago, Fadeaway World listed up to 10 players from past generations who possessed elite skills. Michael Jordan wasn't the only player who dominated, and several legends like Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas have defended their place in history.

As the game evolves, it's likely to continue moving in this direction, but it's crucial not to overlook those who paved the way. While Michael Jordan was extraordinary, he wasn't the only skilled player of his time, and others deserve their recognition.

