Gilbert Arenas' Controversial Opinion: Believes Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic ‘Are Not Generational Talents’

As of today's NBA's most commanding offensive players are Nikola Jokić and Stephen Curry. Their styles may vary, but both command attention when discussing the greatest offensive heights in NBA history.

Jokić, a two-time reigning MVP, stands as a remarkably proficient scorer who tops the league in assists as a center.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry, a triple champion and twice-crowned MVP, holds notoriety for his efficient potency as a shooter and his magnetic pull as an off-ball player.

Some perceive them as once-in-a-generation players, but Gilbert Arenas begs to differ.

On "Gil's Arena," Gilbert Arenas, a former point guard for the Wizards, set off a shockwave with his view of 3x MVP Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry of the Warriors. His stance? Neither Jokic nor Curry reach the generational talent tier of players like LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama.

Arenas contends, "Steph [Curry] is not a generational talent...Generational infers you can’t mimic it. Can you mimic Magic Johnson, a 6'9" point guard with vision? You can’t mimic LeBron James - it's about physical attributes. You can’t mimic Victor Wembanyama... [Nikola] Jokic is not a generational talent." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Arenas, generational talent is a player whose style extends beyond mere replication.

He contends that the general expertise Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic display is more common and easily reached, unlike the extraordinary size and skills displayed by Magic Johnson or Victor Wembanyama.

ALSO READ: 'He Didn’t Grow Up Dreaming of Being Michael Jordan’: NBA Analyst Believes Luka Dončić Idolized Lionel Messi Over Bull's Legend

Gilbert Arenas' Perspective on Generational Talent

During his tenure with the Wizards, Arenas certainly stood out as a remarkable scorer, netting an average of 25 points per game.

Even by his parameters, he didn't meet the criteria to be labeled a generational. He didn't confer this title even to Tim Duncan, the revered Spurs legend.

"Tim Duncan earned the nickname 'Mr. Fundamental' because his fundamental skills propelled him to start," Arenas articulated. "He was more than a capable basketball player, a force of nature."

As the show progressed his comments triggered a discussion among his co-hosts and viewers (as he was streaming live). Despite facing considerable critique for his stance, Arenas reaffirmed his viewpoint.

"Unlike Michael Jordan, Steph is a product of hard work," Arenas countered. "They are the driving forces of their generations.

In contrast, Kobe, despite not being a generational talent, was an exemplar of hard work. A 'generational' tag signifies a divine gift, which is why it is also referred to as 'once in a generation'."

Arenas's claim that Nikola Jokic isn't a generational talent is particularly contentious, given that no one like him has surfaced since the inception of the NBA.

Standing 6'11", the Serbian displays an exceptional offensive game. His amalgamation of efficacious scoring and top-tier playmaking renders him almost insurmountable when he takes charge.

Stephen Curry could be credited with the same argument. While the Warriors star and four-time champion may not tower above, outrun, or outmuscle his counterparts at the point guard position, no one can rival his dexterity with the ball.

His consecutive MVP titles in 2015 and 2016 offer concrete evidence of his substantial impact.

The 36-year-old has not just marked countless athletes worldwide with his three-point shooting prowess, but his victorious streaks have also had a transformative effect on the legacy of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon's Brother, Drew Gordon, Dies in Car Accident at Age 33