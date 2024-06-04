In May, Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert chose to skip a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, he gave the game a miss to be there for his girlfriend Julia Bonilla, who gave birth to their first child on May 7. Rudy and Julia announced the pregnancy news in February 2024.

Rudy's decision to give the playoff game a miss agitated former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. On his show, Gil's Arena, Gilbert didn’t hesitate at all to share his controversial opinion on how playoff games are crucial and how Rudy could meet his newborn baby after the Timberwolves versus Nuggets game.

Well, Gilbert Arenas totally missed the point about how having a baby is a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

In a recent interview, Rudy Gobert mentioned how being present with his girlfriend during childbirth mattered to him the most despite his love for basketball.

"This is one thing I decided I was never going to miss in my life," Gobert shared candidly in an interview with FOX Sports.

Interestingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves won that playoff game against the Denver Nuggets without Rudy Goberts.

Now, weeks later, Gilbert Arenas has issued an apology to Rudy Gobert on his podcast. However, there's a twist! Arenas' statements are oozing sarcasm. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

"I apologize to you and your family, to your newborn and the mother of the child," said Arenas referencing Gobert.

In another part of his statement, he said, "You did right by staying home... Delivering babies, then going to play basketball games, cause, unfortunately, this is not your sport."

Arenas' comment is disrespectful. Targeting Rudy Gobert's girlfriend, Julia and his newborn is a low blow. Also, the former three-time NBA All-Star’s comment came after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

Rudy Gobert's performance in Game 5 of the Timberwolves versus the Mavericks

In Game 5 of the Timberwolves versus the Mavericks, Rudy Gobert's performance was not up to the mark. Gobert's playing time was the lowest in the entire series and he just scored 9 points. In terms of offense, Gobert hit only four out of eight shots and had just 1 assist.

Advertisement

Gobert is good in rim protection. Thus, guarding the Dallas Mavericks on the perimeter took him away from his usual defensive position.