Gilbert Arenas' Mocks Shannon Sharpe After NSFW Instagram Fiasco; DETAILS Inside

Shannon Sharpe, an ESPN analyst and podcast host for "Club Shay Shay," got into hot water on Wednesday after an offensive Instagram live video went viral.

Gilbert Arenas, the host of the "Gil's Arena" podcast and a former NBA All-Star, responded with a subtweet that was obviously about Sharpe's explicit Instagram live. The video went viral after the ESPN analyst claimed that he had been the target of a hack. Even so, a lot of fans had trouble believing Sharpe's explanation.

Arenas also appeared to concur. The former Wizards guard wrote, "Need one of yall to hack my IG live," in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

What took place? Sharpe's Instagram story posted a mysterious live video on Wednesday that included an unedited minute-long footage of a blank wall with explicit audio playing in the background. Since no one can be seen in the video, it is unknown if Sharpe is featured in it or if it was shot in the real world.

The former NFL player, however, denied rumors about himself and claimed to have been hacked. Supporters, however, are still dubious because they think it's absurd that a hacker wouldn't upload a more graphic video that features Sharpe's face.

Fans also question how the podcast host could consent to having his sexual encounters recorded, even if it's only audio, without realizing it.

The issue with Shannon Sharpe's widely shared Instagram live is that he is employed by ESPN, a family network that is also owned by Disney. The audio is sufficient evidence that something private was going on, even if the employee's face wasn't visible in the video, and the company won't take it well.

Advertisement

Despite their tight social media policies, he might still suffer serious repercussions even if they decide not to fire him. For example, Paul Pierce was fired by ESPN right away after sharing a live Instagram video of himself having a great time at an adult party.

There was gambling, alcohol, and skimpily clad women in the video, but nothing offensive was shown.

ALSO READ: Zion Williamson's Ozempic Allegations Shut Down by Shannon Sharpe Amid Drastic Weight Loss